In testimony, Palmeiras players and PMs say they saw a São Paulo fan with a knife

The Civil Police of Barueri will use images from the TV broadcast of the victory of palm trees over São Paulo 1-0 on Saturday night (22), for the semifinals of the São Paulo Junior Cup, to confirm the testimony of two Verdão players and indict two Tricolor fans arrested for invading the pitch at the end of the game. If attested that they were armed with the knife found on the lawn, they could even answer for attempted murder.

As soon as the game ended, Ian and Lucas Freitas were heard at the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) at Arena Barueri and said they saw one of the São Paulo invaders with the knife seized by the referees.

The military police officers who were on the lawn of the stadium attested to the version of the alviverdes players and said that they saw the accused release the knife “as soon as they approached.”

The information is contained in the incident report passed on to the city’s Headquarters Police Station, where the case will be initially investigated.

Verdão athletes appear as victims in the open investigation. And the call for Tricolor players to testify in the coming days is not ruled out.

according to what the THROW! found, only two of the four detainees remained in prison until the publication of this report. Their names were not revealed. One of them had a criminal record for fighting in a stadium. They will undergo a custody hearing on Monday morning (24) to decide whether to remain incarcerated. There is a possibility of responding freely.

The other two investigated by the PM were with one of the accused at the time of arrest, in the stands, were heard and released.

The duo confessed to the invasion, claiming to be “revolted by the result”, but deny carrying the knife. Same version given by the other two investigated, who completed saying that they tried to stop their friends from invading the lawn.

The report was unable to contact the defendants’ lawyers until the publication of this report. Police also did not reveal whether they belong to an organized group.

The referee of the match, Matheus Delgado Candançan, reported in the summary of the game that he found the knife on the lawn of the Arena Barueri after São Paulo fans in the stands threw objects onto the field.

In the document, Candançan, who continued the game even after the invasion, also mentions three invaders. It is another point of divergence with what was said by the PM.

THE L! found that the Police Internal Affairs Office in Barueri has already opened an internal administrative procedure to investigate the conduct of the members of the corporation at the time of the entry search at the stadium. The purpose of the organ is to know how it was possible to enter a knife with a fan.

In a statement, the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) said that it “strongly repudiates the regrettable scenes” and that “it will charge the authorities that criminals dressed as fans who committed such acts be punished with the utmost rigor of the law and remain away from the stadiums.”

Also through its advisory, São Paulo reported that it “strongly repudiates any act of violence and hopes that the culprits are held accountable by the police.”

Palmeiras said it will not comment on what happened.