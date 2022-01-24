In two years, street population in São Paulo increases by more than 30% | Fantastic

THE Census of the street population in São Paulo is done periodically. The next one would be in 2023, but the city hall decided to bring it forward in the face of a urgent scenario: the undeniable increase in the number of people living on the streets of the city.

according to Census, there are more people living on the city street: they are almost 32 thousand people. In two years, this population grew by 31%. This also counts who stays overnight in shelters. Taking into account only those who are on the street all the time, the increase recorded by the Census is even greater: 54%. The new Census also shows that 18 out of 100 people live on the streets for less than a year.

The first survey was carried out in 2000. At the time, 8 out of every 10,000 people in São Paulo lived on the street. In just over two decades, the proportion has jumped to 26.

Father Júlio Lancellotti has dedicated himself for decades to the homeless population, but he does not see it fully covered in municipal censuses.

“It’s not just the one on the street or in the shelter. Sometimes he is in holes, in inaccessible places. And if you don’t have contact with these people, you won’t be able to know that they exist”, says Júlio Lancellotti.

To respond to the growth of the homeless population, the Municipality of São Paulo bets on a temporary housing program called “Reencontro”. The program will offer units from 12 m² to 19 m².

Discover the stories of homeless people in video above, at special report of Fantastic.

