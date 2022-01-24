Income falls and worker has to choose between eating or paying bills

(photo: flickr)

Faced with the escalation of inflation, the income of Brazilian workers continues to shrink and is at the lowest level since 2012, the beginning of the historical series of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It was not enough that the population is earning less and less because of the high price, inequality has been increasing in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic, which has put the country back on the hunger map. losses from price increases, according to unionists. In 2021, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which measures official inflation, recorded a rise of 10.06%, the highest annual change since 2015. In this context, many families already choose to buy food or pay the bills.

Unemployment has slightly retreated, due to the reopening of the economy, according to the most recent data from the IBGE, but it still affects a large number of Brazilians, and informality has started to grow again. The number of unemployed reached 12.9 million Brazilians in the mobile quarter from August to October 2021, according to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad Contnua).

The IBGE survey also shows that the average income, of R$ 2,449, fell 4.6% compared to the previous quarter, and 11.1% compared to the same period in 2020. The lowest level since the beginning of the series. Meanwhile, the informality rate reached 40.7% of the employed population, or 38.2 million people. In the previous quarter, this rate was 40.2% and, in the same period of 2020, 38.4%.





real losses

A survey by the IDados consultancy, based on data from Pnad, reveals that 30.2 million Brazilians do not earn enough to survive and have a work income of up to R$1,100, the minimum wage in 2021. In fact, since 2019, the base salary has not increased in real terms, and, last year and this year, it has not compensated for the rise in the cost of living. At the end of 2021, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited Provisional Measure (MP) No. 1,091/2021, which increased the minimum wage to R$1,212.

Despite the nominal readjustment being 10.18%, discounting the difference in relation to the readjustment below inflation that took place at last year’s floor, the correction was 10.02%, according to data from the Ministry of Economy. Therefore, the new wage floor was 0.14 percentage point below the 10.16% rise in the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) — an indicator that corrects the minimum wage — recorded in 2021.

According to Vicente Faleiros, a social worker, PhD in sociology and professor emeritus at the University of Brasilia (UnB), the combination of inflation and falling income is a perverse combination for all salaried workers, especially for informal workers, who are still feeling the more the impact of inflation is longer.

“The drop in income has been more pronounced in the lower income brackets. With unemployment, the salary squeeze and social distancing that prevented informal jobs, such as street vendors, the situation became even more critical for these workers”, he says.

“Inflation, around 10%, in general, had an impact of 40% on the poorest families who use their income for survival consumption, such as food, gas, electricity and transport. Under these conditions, social inequality increases, the overload in the family group and the need to cut not only meat, but to cut meat, reducing what is necessary”, explains the academic.

Family income drops and workers are having to choose to eat or pay the bill (photo: Art/CB)

Challenges

Choosing between eating and paying the bills is one of the main challenges for the poorest workers in times of high inflation combined with a pandemic. A survey by Inteligncia em Pesquisa e Consultoria (Ipec), contracted by Instituto Clima e Sociedade (ICS), on the impact between choosing to pay bills or buy food, shows that spending on electricity and cooking gas compromises half or more of the income of 46 people. % of Brazilian families.

The cook Cibele Arantes, 43 years old, unemployed for nine months, is in this group of people who try to survive with the little they earn in the face of the general rise in prices. She lives in a house with two children to raise, but has the help of the children’s father. “The restaurant where I worked closed its doors, a lot of customers stopped going there in this crisis. I’m lucky I have my husband to help me with the costs here at home”, she says.

With a lower family income since she lost her job, Cibele says it is getting more and more difficult to end the month in the blue. “Now, there are times when I have to stop paying the bill to buy food”, he explains. The bills piled up and she couldn’t even pay the phone. “I was without internet for three weeks because I couldn’t pay my plan. A job would solve everything, I’ve already applied for several vacancies, but I still haven’t had a positive response”, he says.

An aggravating factor for high inflation rates, the dollar is felt, above all, at the fuel pump. In 2017, the average price of gasoline was R$4,099. Five years later, in some states, the liter exceeded R$ 7. The weight of this increase was felt mainly by those who use vehicles to work.

This is the case of app driver Andr Braz, 50, who saw his routine turned upside down with the rise in fuel prices. Four years into the profession, Andr used to work 12 hours a day behind the wheel. Now, this is no longer enough to keep up with the increases in gasoline prices. To offset and balance expenses, he began selling products to passengers, such as perfumes, clothes, candy and beauty items. However, they see profit pressured by inflation. “The prices of the products weigh more for me. But how am I going to pass this on?”, he asks.

Professor of macroeconomics at UnB, Roberto Ellery points out a “strong correlation” between rising inflation and poverty. “One possible explanation is that the poorest are unable to readjust their incomes to replace losses with inflation. The argument is also valid for wage earners in general. Income transfer policies can mitigate the effect on poverty”, he says.

In addition to inflation eroding household incomes, another point of concern for the world economy is the resurgence of the pandemic with the emergence of the micron variant, which could once again affect the service sector, which is the one that employs the most and was starting to recover. at the end of 2021, according to analysts.

*Intern under the supervision of Rosana Hessel