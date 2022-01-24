IRB (IRBR3) records a loss of R$113.8 million in November, down 15.5% year-on-year

The IRB (IRBR3) recorded a net loss of BRL 113.8 million in November 2021, down 15.5% from losses of BRL 134.8 million in November 2020.

Year-to-date, the result was negative by R$510.4 million, compared to losses in the same period in 2020 of R$1.006 billion, a loss reduction of 49.3%.

The premium issued totaled BRL 706.0 million in November 2021, in line with the amount presented in November 2020, of BRL 709.8 million, of which BRL 432.4 million in Brazil (+8.3%) and R$ 273.5 million abroad (-11.9%).

In the year, the premium issued was BRL 7.947 billion, a reduction of 10.9% compared to the accumulated period of 2020, of which BRL 4.856 billion in Brazil (+5.0%) and BRL 3.090 billion abroad ( -28.0%).

According to the IRB, the reduction in premiums originating abroad is in line with the re-underwriting strategy widely publicized by the company.

Loss expense in November was BRL 413.3 million, 13.5% higher than the BRL 364.0 million reported in November 2020. The LPT (Loss Portfolio Transfer) operation contributed positively to expenses with claims both in November 2021 as in November 2020.

The loss ratio in November 2021 of the remaining businesses, excluding the LPT effect, was 99.5%.

Claim expense in the eleven months of 2021 was BRL 5.154 billion, a 9.3% decrease compared to BRL 5.686 billion reported in the same period in 2020.

The accumulated loss ratio in 2021 was 98.1%, an improvement of 4.4 percentage points compared to the same period in 2020, when the loss ratio was 102.5%. The loss ratio of the remaining businesses in the eleven months of 2021, excluding the LPT effect, was 87.5%.

