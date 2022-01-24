Iron Maiden’s Most Wrongful Song For Bruce Dickinson

Bruce Dickinson was asked by a fan which Iron Maiden song he considers wrong. The situation occurred during a performance of his spoken word tour in Tampa, Florida, United States.

The vocalist went to the album “The Number of the Beast” (1982) to rescue a b-side that the band regretted not having put on the original track list. The transcript is from Eonmusic.

“I’m a huge fan of ‘Total Eclipse’. She was the B-side of the single ‘Run to the Hills’. Originally, it was going to be ‘Gangland’ to occupy that space, but the band changed their minds and reversed them.”

And a curiosity about “Gangland” was revealed in the sequel.

“Interestingly, I still have the impression that we forgot to mix the guitar solos for ‘Gangland’. They don’t appear on the track.”

Memories of Samson and Iron Maiden at Rock in Rio

Bruce also talked about Samson, his pre-Iron Maiden band, which he was in between 1979 and 1981. The group gained cult status among the NWOBHM movement’s connoisseurs, but never achieved success.

“We made every mistake possible within the music industry in a small amount of time.”

Dickinson also cited the first Rock in Rio as a key event in his career and admitted to being out of focus during the recordings of the album “Somewhere in Time” (1986), which did not count on any contribution from him in the compositions.

Bruce Dickinson in 2022

At the moment, Bruce Dickinson is touring the United States with his lectures, after touring Europe.

Iron Maiden returns to the road in the coming months and passes through Brazil in September. In addition to the show already confirmed at Rock in Rio 2022, recent speculations point to a show in São Paulo.

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.