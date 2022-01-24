Is it worth buying a property to rent? 90% of real estate funds pay dividends above the average rental return

Buying properties for rent is one of the most traditional ways adopted by Brazilians to earn extra income. But with rental returns falling since 2008, many people wonder if the strategy still pays off – or if there are better alternatives in the financial market.

A survey carried out by InfoMoney demonstrates that the answer is: yes, there are more profitable options. This is the case of real estate funds, which invest directly in real estate or in financial investments linked to the real estate sector and pay monthly income (or dividends) to their shareholders.

In 2021, 90% of the real estate funds that make up the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – offered a return with dividends higher than the average return obtained directly from real estate leasing.

Tax exemption, possibility of diversification and ease of access are also advantages that attracted more than 370,000 investors to the FIIs over the past year – including nurse Nora Ferreira.

In May 2021, Nora decided to sell the apartment she had had since 2010 in the Jabaquara neighborhood, south of São Paulo, which she had rented for two years. “Every day there was a call from the condo complaining about the tenants. Not to mention the tenant’s recurring maintenance requests”, recalls Nora, without nostalgia.

The financial return from leasing the property also left her dissatisfied. “Without the real estate fee and the rent tax, there was little money left,” he says.

Before negotiating the apartment, Nora began to study alternatives to invest the money she would get from the deal. “I saw in real estate funds an opportunity to maintain and increase my extra income a little more”, he explains. “Part of the money I used to buy shares in FIIs, and the other part I kept as cash, in fixed income”.

A real estate fund is a kind of “condominium” of investors who, together, invest their resources in the real estate market. Typically, the amount is used in the construction or acquisition of real estate. The gains obtained with the acquisition or lease of spaces are divided between the participants, in the proportion in which each one invested.

In the case of real estate funds, Nora calculates that the return obtained from dividends was more than double that of leasing the property. “I wanted to buy everything in real estate funds”, jokes the nurse, whose main position in the portfolio is the Maxi Renda fund (MXRF11).

Investing in real estate or real estate funds?

Considering the amount she received from the sale, Nora had a return of 0.37% per month with the lease of the property, of 40 square meters. The percentage is in line with that monitored by the FipeZap index.

The return on rental of residential properties in 2021 was 4.66% per year – or 0.39% per month – in the national average, which considers data from 25 cities, according to the indicator. Rental Yield of the FipeZap index.

The metric is based on the relationship between the average rental and sale prices of properties and measures the profitability of the investor who chooses to acquire a property for the purpose of earning rental income.

Pedro Tenório, economist at DataZAP+, explains that the return on rent fell in 2021 due to the strength of the purchase segment being stronger than that of the rental segment in the period.

“The boom in the sales market stemmed from interest rates at historically low levels until mid-2021,” recalls Tenório. The Selic was reduced in the first year of the pandemic until it reached 2% per year, a level at which it remained until the beginning of last year. “In the residential case, FipeZAP Venda has been surpassing FipeZAP Aluguel consecutively since 2020”.

Meanwhile, of the 103 real estate funds that were part of the [ativo=IIFIX] – index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – last year, 92 had a return with dividends above the return on real estate rental, ranging from 4.70% to 18.9% per year.

Note: Nine Ifix funds are not on the list because they have not accumulated 12 months of dividend distribution

And the devaluation of the shares of real estate funds?

In 2021, the shares of real estate funds fell, on average, 2.2%. In the previous year, the fall had been more accentuated, of 10%.

Ale Boiani, manager and founder of the financial education platform 360Igroup, recalls that, regardless of the drop in prices, investors have managed to make money with the distribution of dividends.

“Investors keep looking at the price that has dropped, they think they lost money and we explain that the price is the same as a property”, he says. “If you have a property worth R$ 1 million and the market offers you R$ 700 thousand, you will only lose R$ 300 thousand if you sell it, which does not usually happen in real life”.

For Ale, if the investor’s objective is to generate income, more than capital gain, the FIIs can provide a good monthly flow, even with the negative result of the variation of quotas in certain periods.

“We are talking about a return with dividends of 1% per month and sometimes even more, depending on the period. This is for dividends”, reinforces the investment specialist.

Property rental returns have fallen since 2008

The drop in property rental returns in 2021 is not new to the segment. In 2008, according to the FIpeZap Index, the return on rent was around 8% and has dropped considerably since then.

The reduction is initially justified by the expansion of real estate credit in the period. “The movement registered in the second half of the 2000s produced considerable appreciation of properties and sales in the 12-month period reached 16% in the last quarter of 2012”, says Tenório, from DataZap+.

At the same time, the economist explains that household income did not follow the vigorous appreciation of properties for sale and prevented the rental segment, more dependent on the purchasing power of the public, from advancing at the same pace.

Tenório says that, from 2018, the return with rents signaled recovery, which was interrupted with the beginning of the pandemic.

Source: FipeZap

Regarding commercial property rentals, the rate of return accumulated in 2021, up to November, was 5.53%. The advance of vaccination against the coronavirus allowed the resumption of commercial activities, opening space for new rentals and a greater return in the segment, compared to the residential segment.

Even with an expectation of higher rental returns in 2022, Tenório recalls that good deals in the residential real estate market require studies on the typology of the property and the dynamics of the space area.

“While the average rental return in São Paulo is 4.9% per year, we know that there is an opportunity for percentages around 6% per year, and if the investment is more careful, it is possible to approach 7% per year. year”, says the economist.

Making investing in the real estate market simple

In addition to profitability, Ale Boiani cites at least six advantages of real estate funds that simplify the lives of those planning to invest in the real estate market. The first would be the transfer of investment management to a professional team.

“Unlike a property, the shareholder of an FII will not have headaches with maintenance or even with the eventual removal of the tenant”, he says.

In the opinion of the investment specialist, real estate funds also have an advantage in terms of risks. “If you have a physical property, it may happen that it becomes vacant, resulting in property expenses and the end of your extra income”, he details. Most real estate funds have a tenant portfolio. The return of one of the properties would have a smaller impact on the shareholders’ income.

Ale also recalls the liquidity, that is, the possibility of selling FII shares more easily. “To earn money with rent, you need to invest a high amount in a property and this resource will be immobilized”, explains the specialist. “If I need the money, I won’t be able to sell the property overnight.”

The value of the property itself can be an impediment for the investor in the evaluation. “It is easier for you to start an investment with R$ 20 thousand or R$ 30 thousand in a portfolio of real estate funds than with R$ 1 million to buy a property”, he calculates.

There are also tax advantages. Ale points out that the owner of a property must pay tax on the rent received, while dividends distributed by real estate funds are exempt.

She also highlights the importance of diversification, which in real estate funds can be done more easily. “To have a real estate portfolio, you will have to have a very large equity”, he says. “A portfolio of real estate funds is possible with much more tranquility and less capital”.

The number of real estate investors grows

Despite the advantages, Ale recognizes that there is still some resistance to investing in variable income in Brazil, including real estate funds.

“Those who like to invest in brick still don’t understand the real estate fund as an investment in real estate. At most, he sees real estate funds as an option for diversification”, he reflects.

Although he still sees a lot of work ahead, Ale says that, even slowly, Brazilians are getting more information and are able to better identify investment opportunities.

In the last two years, the real estate funds segment gained more than 370,000 new investors, according to the B3 monthly bulletin. According to the report, 1,540 million individuals currently invest in FIIs.

In the last two months, the participation of CPFs in the investor base of real estate funds increased from 72.7% to 73.2%. Institutional investors appear next, with 20.4%. In relation to the volume traded, individuals are responsible for 65.1%.

Investors who entered the market at the beginning of December were able to take advantage of the strong depreciation of the shares of real estate funds. In November, Ifix had accumulated the fourth consecutive month of decline for the first time since it was created in 2012. According to the B3 bulletin, the market value of real estate funds that month reached R$128 billion, the lowest level since 2021.

