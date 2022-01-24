Judge Sergio would break candidate Moro’s secrecy – 01/24/2022

When he exchanged the altar in Curitiba for the viper nursery in Brasília, Sergio Moro behaved as if he were the bearer of a destiny. As minister of Bolsonaro’s ruinous management, the former judge became a fatality. He left the government kicking in the door, posing as a candidate. After the quarantine period, he became managing partner of the American consultancy Alvarez & Marsal. At that time, he ran for a good bank balance, not the Presidency of the Republic.

Now, Moro walks the circuit of the 2022 presidential race with feet of clay. He hides the gains he made in a consultancy that amassed 70% of his millionaire revenues in Brazil helping companies stuck in Lava Jato: Grupo Odebrecht, OAS and Galvão Engenharia. Under siege by the Federal Court of Auditors, the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal resorts to decisions of the Federal Supreme Court to keep Moro’s gains secret.

Moro denies the undeniable conflict of interest. He claims that he did not act in favor of troubled people in Lava Jato. In altruistic tone, he claims he dedicated himself to “helping companies do the right thing”, teaching “integrity policies” and teaching “anti-corruption” lessons.

If a judge named Sergio had to judge the behavior of the consultant Moro, it would certainly determine the breach of his confidentiality.

When he commanded the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, Moro boasted of observing the principle of transparency, always privileging the public interest. At the moment, nothing can interest the public more than the moral behavior of a candidate for the Presidency.