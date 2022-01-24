Know the first symptom when being infected by Ômicron | World-News | Online Diary

Considered a less aggressive variant of Covid-19, but with much greater contagion power, Ômicron is largely responsible for the third wave of contamination of the virus. Health professionals around the world are warning the population about the new symptoms of the disease, which so far has recorded 20 different types of symptoms, which can confuse the moment to seek help.

About 54 days after the confirmation of the first cases, the ômicron already accounts for almost all the positive results of Covid in Brazil.

Omicron, compared to the other variants, was the one that spread the fastest in Brazil. This is what a study by the Corona-Omic Network, linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovations, shows. The researchers analyzed 208,000 samples. In 13 states, the omicron is already responsible for 100% of Covid cases. In the other 13 and in the Federal District, it appears in about 90%.

Experts consulted by the British newspaper The Sun, suggest that one symptom, in particular, can warn of a possible infection with the coronavirus even before testing positive for Covid-19.

A survey carried out in the United States reveals that a sore throat is the first symptom that one experiences when being infected.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said that experiencing a sore throat is the most common sign for predicting a positive Covid test, suggesting that you should stay home – in self-isolation – if you have the symptom.

In addition to sore throat, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 include runny nose, headache, fatigue, poor appetite, loss of smell and taste.