know what to expect – All in Technology

The gaming smartphone market will get even wider over the next few months. In this sense, companies like Lenovo invest in models with a focus on performance and state-of-the-art cooling features. And now, Lenovo has just revealed a teaser video of its new device, the Legion Y90.

According to the video below, the device will come equipped with a rough and resistant design, something much sought after by the gamer public. The model will also have ventilation inlets to dissipate heat, thus preventing crashes or slowdowns.

According to previous leaks, the Lenovo Legion Y90 will come equipped with a 6.42-inch touchscreen display with Samsung’s E4 AMOLED technology and support for a 144Hz refresh rate. In hardware, it should include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset combined with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of native storage. In addition, it should include support for RAM expansion to 4GB more.

With an attractive design for gamers, the Lenovo Legion Y90 should soon hit the market (Image / Reproduction: Lenovo)

See too:

Like other models of the genre, the Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature retractable triggers. There will also be a linear vibration mltor to help with the gaming experience and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. Finally, the model is expected to bring high-resolution cameras and a standard headphone jack.

The Lenovo Legion Y90 still doesn’t have a set date to hit the market. So stay tuned here at Tudo em Tecnologia for more information.