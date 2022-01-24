Lamborghini to end production of combustion-only cars

Lamborghini will retire its cars powered only by combustion engines. The Italian manufacturer’s decision is in line with forced electrification in Europe, where there is enormous pressure to reduce CO₂ emissions.

In order not to conflict with this policy on the mainland, Lamborghini has announced that 2022 will be the last year in which the brand will only employ the V10 5.2 and V12 6.5 engines in its cars.

From 2023, the bull brand will start production of plug-in hybrid models, but in 2024, the entire portfolio will be electrified. This means that the Urus will also use its V8 4.0 with an electric motor.

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Lamborghini said: “It will be the last time we only offer combustion engines”.

Even so, the Italian will keep its combustion engines on board its cars for a long time, as Audi’s Artemis project does not include super sports cars like Huracán and Aventador.

Winkelmann said there will be four new models in the coming months and $1.7 billion will be allocated to advancing Lamborghini’s hybridization over the next few years.

With this, the brand hopes to reduce CO₂ emissions and increase the efficiency of its cars, but without sacrificing performance.

For Lamborghini and other supercar makers, hybridization is even more complicated than full electrification.

With weight being a villain in the story, it is necessary to cut more pounds to introduce a heavy electric motor, as well as batteries, converter and control module.

All this added to a super sports car that needs to keep in shape so as not to sin when accelerating.

In addition, there is the issue of image. At Lamborghini, the brand of the Volkswagen group, it seems to have settled with loyal and enthusiastic customers.

Lamborghini rivals Ferrari and Aston Martin are still facing the electrification dilemma, especially with the near end of large combustion engines.

