Lara is obsessed with the fake Renato and grabs him at Redeemer · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will take the initiative to kiss Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) in this Monday’s chapter (24) of Um Lugar ao Sol. She will go to Redentor’s office to return the money that the executive gave to Noca ( Marieta Severus). During the conversation, she will be mad with desire for the faker and will grab him, but will run out of his room in the nine o’clock soap.

The betrayal will almost be caught by Santiago (José de Abreu). When going after the cook, the usurper of his twin brother’s identity will come face to face with his father-in-law, who will notice his nervousness. Bárbara (Alinne Moraes), who works in the supermarket chain’s marketing department, will not even suspect the horn she took during working hours.

In Saturday’s chapter (22), the serial had a time jump of one month to show that the chef did not get any investors to sponsor the school-restaurant project in place of Redentor. She had broken up with the fake Renato after he kissed her suddenly at the Pouso Feliz bus station, in Minas Gerais.

With her marriage officially broken up, she will still want to keep the breakup of the partnership and will return the money he gave to her grandmother. However, the young lady will totally change when she comes face to face with the man she believes to be her ex-fiancé’s twin.

She’ll see a picture of a little seaside church on his computer screen saver and be intrigued. After all, the image represents something very intimate in the relationship between the cook and Christian. Therefore, the brunette will ask the imposter a series of questions. He will eventually open up to her.

José de Abreu stars in Cauã Reymond

Among a few lies, he will speak truths that will awaken in Lara an irresistible urge to kiss him. “Sorry, but I need to. I need to be able to tell you that that kiss – wrong, ok – – was not crazy, something frivolous, irresponsible. .

“The truth is that I just don’t declare myself, here and now, and I don’t propose that we run away together to this place in the photo, because you don’t deserve it… You don’t deserve a crooked, spoiled guy like me”, summarizes the tie.

At that moment, he will be grabbed by Lara. The two will curl up in an intense kiss, but the phone will ring, and the cook will come to her senses. She will feel bad for the boldness, since, in addition to “brother-in-law”, the executive is married. The cook will hurry out of the principal’s office. He will try to reach her and will turn pale when he sees Santiago.

Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, A Place in the Sun gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26 – before the plot would end on March 12. The feuilleton will be replaced by the new version of Pantanal, a soap opera that was successful in 1990 in Manchete.

