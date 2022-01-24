Lavieri: ‘Atuesta could be Palmeiras’ great signing in the window’ – 01/24/2022

Last Sunday (23), the palm trees went to Novo Horizonte and, with goals from Zé Rafael and Dudu, beat Novorizontino 2-0. The match was valid for the 5th round of the 2022 Paulista Championship and was advanced due to the Club World Cup dispute by Verdão.

On Live do Palmeiras, broadcast by UOL Esporte after the Verdão games, journalists Danilo Lavieri and Rodolfo Rodrigues highlighted the performances of Atuesta, Murilo and Rafael Navarro, who made their debuts in official games with the club’s shirt. Marcelo Lomba and Jailson, other team reinforcements for the season, did not enter the field.

“I had a feeling when Atuesta picked up the ball that he knows how to play. He always raised his head, in short, that first good impression. Of course, he lacked a bit of chemistry and stuff. He’s a classic player, who has a pass, a different view. Of course, I’m a little influenced by the videos that Palmeiras released on their nets, but I think he can be the team’s great signing this window, especially since the number 9 hasn’t arrived”, Danilo Lavieri began saying.

“Of all, Atuesta seems to me the one who arrived as the best reinforcement, maybe fighting directly for a spot in the starting lineup. He has this characteristic of good passing and is more offensive than Zé Rafael. meet what Abel Ferreira wants in that sense. It may be that he is a player for games in which the team needs to be more offensive.

Soon after, the commentator spoke about the other signings of Verdão for the year.

“Marcelo Lomba will be Weverton’s reserve, but he will have good chances. Murilo may fight to play on the left side in this scheme with three defenders, eventually playing alongside Gustavo Gómez, thinking about a duo, but I think it’s another one that still needs a bigger maturation within the cast”.

“Jailson arrives after a while in Chinese football and needs to get used to football again here in Brazil to start joining the team. Rafael Navarro, on the other hand, I think it’s a bet, he’s younger, he’ll be tested during Paulistão , even because the board removed Luiz Adriano. Later on, maybe he will have a chance to fight in the starting lineup”, concluded the journalist.

