Law of silence reigns in Bahia after the death of 5 gypsies from the same family – 01/24/2022

Grief in many cultures is accompanied by memory. In the gypsy tradition, dark clothes, black or navy blue, avoided under any other circumstances, remind the widow of the deceased. Depending on the group’s financial conditions, the favorite dish of the person who left is usually served after the wake, some start to avoid eating meat for a period and, even with the absence, usually report a feeling of protection coming from the person who is gone.

Alcides, Orlando, Joel, Nilson and Luciene lived in the metropolitan region of Salvador most of the time in Dias d’Ávila, but they had strong connections with Camaçari, two cities that are less than an hour from the center of the capital. Alcides, 76, was the father of the Alves family; Orlando (59), Joel (45) and Nilson (44), his children who bore his surname; Luciene de Oliveira (56) was his daughter-in-law, married to Orlando.

In the memory of those who knew them, there must be memories of how they had fun, where they were born, how they supported themselves, what this large family did on weekends. Many other characteristics could be attributed to them, were it not for the violent way in which they were killed, which made them known in the local news as the gypsy family murdered in Camaçari — thus, with the gypsy identity always before the name, in cases where that names are remembered.

In the neighborhood “nobody knew them”; in the city’s gypsy community, silence is better. Another gypsy family who rented them a house in Camaçari less than a month ago said they know nothing about the Alves apart from the “damage” they left. On the phone on the for sale sign of the house where part of the family lived, in Dias d’Ávila, resounding “no” answers any attempt at a relationship with the family. In the police, the protocol “we do not disclose information so as not to interfere with the investigations” also restricts any effort to rescue the memory of who Alcides, Orlando, Joel, Nilson and Luciene were.

Silent street and with ‘inland’ habits scared of crime Image: Rafael Martins/UOL

Killed in two cities in less than 24 hours

Orlando was at home with his wife Luciene and a teenage grandson when he heard someone call his name. When responding, he was shot with a firearm, which also hit his wife. The grandson hid in the bathroom and remained there until the criminals escaped. This happened around 7:30 pm on January 11, 2022, at Rua do Jardim, in the area known as Parque Petrópolis, in Dias d’Ávila.

On the morning of the 11th, in Camaçari, on the street where Orlando family members rented a house at the end of the year, residents reported seeing a strange movement. Two men, who drew attention for the contrast of their stature, one taller and the other much shorter, would be seeking information about the new residents. A conversation with a neighbor also known by the gypsy identity escaped and a resident heard something like “we won’t mess with them because they are Brazilians [e não ciganos]”.

Deaths of father and children took place on Rua Raio do Sol, in Camaçari Image: Rafael Martins/UOL

The street is extremely quiet, with a lot of unoccupied walled land and vegetation. Birds can be heard most of the time, but a car noise on the morning of the 12th made a longtime resident of the street scream for her four-year-old son to come into the house. “I thanked God so much that he came in right away, because after that it was just that agony”, he says, without wanting to identify himself.

It was 7 am and Alcides and his sons Nilson and Joel arrived at the red Palio, who used to wake up early, sometimes leaving before 5 am — but that day they would be arriving to fetch belongings from the house and possibly flee, fearing the deaths of the previous day.

The “agony” described by the neighborhood was very different from that of previous days, in which fights between the Alves inside the house were recorded. This time there were sequences of shots, another runaway car and the cry of the widow who, in yellow gypsy clothes, begged for a cell phone to seek medical attention.

His son Joel was rescued at the Camaçari General Hospital and remained alive until Friday (14), when he died. Alcides and Nilson died at the door of an Assembly of God church, two lots from the house they were in, as far as they could run during the shooting.

That was the most violent day in the region, with 11 deaths, but the fact that five people from the same family were shot in less than 24 hours made it the first tragedy of 2022 in the state. Even with almost no explanation as to what actually motivated the crime, the story was highlighted and remained on the local news for three days in a row.

On the 13th, in Santo Amaro, in the Recôncavo region of Bahia, another gypsy, from another family — Luciano Ramos de Souza, 46 — was killed while playing dominoes with family members. Police do not confirm the link between the cases.

Gypsies who own a rented house for the Alves family return to the site to calculate ‘losses’ Image: Rafael Martins/UOL

motivations of crimes

Some people from Roma communities heard by the TAB believe that a real estate dispute is just an attempt to camouflage a family feud. In the case of the Alves, on the day of the second crime, investigators revealed to the press that the sale of real estate in the region could explain the case.

It is speculated that the family made a living from such negotiations, and that some of these transactions went wrong. This narrative is reinforced by the fact that there is a strong real estate speculation in the region, due to the construction of luxury condominiums, since the location is within easy reach of the famous Camaçari waterfront. There are numerous “For Sale” signs on the street where the crime took place — the neighborhood confirms that it has been a lucrative business. The house where two of the relatives were killed in Dias d’Ávila also had an offer for sale written on the walls, even before the crime.

For some of the few members of the large gypsy community in the metropolitan region of Salvador who have agreed to talk about the matter, the death is related to a family or family quarrel; others think it’s a case of “justice into their own hands”, like retaliating for a death that is being attributed to the Alves.

Valued, sale of real estate in the region is one of the suspected motives of the crime Image: Rafael Martins/UOL

The fear of commenting on the subject in the city is present among gypsies and non-gypsies. Comparisons with the traffic law of silence are already running through the neighborhood. “Nobody gets involved with the militia, the same thing with this story, nobody wants to get involved, it’s a big deal”, compared a gentleman who is also a member of the local gypsy community. There are reports that not only other relatives of the Alves would have left the region, but also people close to them without any connection with the case.

The investigations are distributed among three police stations (Dias d’Ávila, Santo Amaro and Camaçari – the last one specializing in Homicide). Officially, the Civil Police of Bahia does not confirm the hypotheses raised. “Some hearings were carried out, the teams have carried out investigations and other intelligence actions, which cannot be detailed,” he said in a statement. Police also responded that they have no information on whether the family was being persecuted or if they sought protection.

Rua Raio do Sol, Cascalheira region, where three people from the same family were murdered when they arrived home Image: Rafael Martins/UOL

Deputy Antônio Carlos Sena, from the 4th Homicide Precinct (Camaçari), indicates that it is not possible to say whether the death was motivated by the fact that they were gypsies. No one was arrested at the time of reporting.