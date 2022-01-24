League of samba schools sets dates for the parades of the schools of the Special Group, Acesso e Acesso II | Carnival 2022 in Sao Paulo

The League of Samba Schools of São Paulo defined this Sunday (23) the calendar of parades for Carnival 2022 at the Anhembi Sambadrome, in the North Zone of São Paulo. Carnival, which would take place on February 25th and 26th, was postponed by the City Hall on Friday (21st) to April.

The parades of the Access I and Access II groups, which this year will also parade at the Anhembi Sambadrome, will take place on Thursday, April 21, and Saturday, April 16, respectively.

The 14 samba schools of the Grupo Especial will parade on April 22 and 23, Friday and Saturday, same days of Rio de Janeiro Special Group parades. The season ends on April 30th, with the Champions Parade.

The order of the parades follows the same as already foreseen. Check out:

Access I

Thursday, April 21

9pm – Morro da Casa Verde

10pm – Green and White Shirt

11pm – Mocidade Unida da Mooca

00h – Independent Tricolor

1am – Star of the Third Millennium

2 am – X-9 Paulistana

3:00 am – Leandro de Itaquera

4am – Black Pearl

Access II

Saturday, April 16

8pm – Marquise’s Earring

20:50 – Shirt 12

21:40 – Uirapuru da Mooca

22:30 – First City Leader

23:20 – United of Santa Barbara

0:10 am – Youth crowd

1h – Nenê de Vila Matilde

1h50 – United of Peruche

2h40 – Emperor of Ipiranga

3:30 am – Friendship East Zone

4h20 – Albertine Tradition

5:10 am – Don Bosco of Itaquera

11:15 pm – Tucuruvi Academics

00:20 – Colorado do Brás

01:25 am – Green Spot

02:30h – Tone Major

03h35 – United of Vila Maria

04:40 – Acadêmicos do Tatuapé

5:45 am – Real Dragons.

22:30 – Go-Go

23:35 – Gaviões da Fiel

0:40 am – Joyful Youth

1h45 – Golden Eagle

2h50 – Baroque Zona Sul

3:55 am – Golden Roses

5h00 – Empire of Casa Verde

The mayors of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and of Rio, Eduardo Paes (DEM), jointly announced that the parade of the samba schools of the two cities, which would take place in February, has been postponed to the long holiday in Tiradentes, which starts on April 21, a Thursday.

The decision was released after a virtual meeting in which the two mayors discussed the accelerated advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in cities. Also participating in the meeting were the Rio de Janeiro Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, and the São Paulo Health Secretary, Edson Aparecido, in addition to the presidents of the Samba School Leagues from both municipalities.

The decision was made due to the advancement of the Covid-19 variant omicron. On Wednesday (19), the country recorded, for the 1st time, more than 200,000 known cases of Covid in 24 hours; deaths were also on the rise.

2 of 3 Virtual meeting between mayors Ricardo Nunes, from SP, and Eduardo Paes, from Rio, about Carnival parades — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews Virtual meeting between mayors Ricardo Nunes, from SP, and Eduardo Paes, from Rio, about Carnival parades — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

In a joint note, the city halls announced that, “under the guidance of their health secretaries, they chose to postpone the performance of the Samba Schools parades until the Tiradentes holiday weekend, in April”.

“The decision was made in respect of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to boost vaccination throughout the national territory”, announced Paes and Nunes in a press release. .

After the meeting, Nunes said that the decision was made with the guidance of the health teams and thanked the League of Samba Schools for their understanding.

Paes said that both are following the evolution of the new strain of the coronavirus and that it is “prudent to postpone”.

For the president of the League of SP, Sidnei Carriuolo Antonio, “it was a sensible attitude”. “The League has great affection for its members, it has suffered a lot in the last two years and we would never put them at risk. It’s a right attitude, it has all the support of the League and the schools and we hope that on April 21 we will be able to have a parade of joy, of human warmth.”

See the full note from the League about the postponement of the parades:



“Thinking about the safety and life of our components, communities and all carnival associations, the São Paulo Samba Schools Parades are officially postponed to April 2022. The decision, taken jointly by the municipalities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, was based on epidemiological studies of the municipal health departments of the two cities and has the full support of the Independent League of Samba Schools of São Paulo.

The parades at the Anhembi sambadrome should take place during the Tiradentes holiday period (April 21).

Although the number of people involved is large, we know our professionals, artists, components and spectators by name. We love each samba artist who dedicates their time, in many ways, to make this show gigantic. For Liga-SP, preserving the health and safety of the people involved in the São Paulo Carnival is a priority.

At this moment, we reaffirm our commitment to the authorities in the fight against the pandemic and we accept, with the safety of those who believe in science, the decision that will prioritize the collective.

To the sambistas, we guarantee that we will continue together, working on the projects that will go to the avenue in April, exercising our social responsibility and promoting the creative economy of São Paulo.

We will meet to celebrate life in April, with the party we love so much.”

On January 6, the city hall announced the cancellation of the São Paulo street carnival also due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. (read more below).

During the week, the Liga das Escolas de Samba de São Paulo (Liga-SP) proposed changes to the rules of the parades, and the protocol required the presentation of the vaccine passport for the public and for the paraders, the mandatory use of a mask for both parades and for the public, the reduction of the number of components per school, and the control of the public in the concentration and dispersion, in addition to recommendations for technical rehearsals and meetings on the courts.

In addition, the protocol already provided for the postponement of the parades in Anhembi if the epidemiological situation in the city worsened.

As the members of the samba schools that would participate in the parades in February would have to wear a mask, it was decided to exclude the “harmony” item from the Carnival 2022 judgment, which assesses whether the components sing the samba plot. Thus, the use of the mask would not hinder the competition. Incorrect use could lead to the loss of points in the “fantasy” item.

The protocol with the guidelines of the Health Surveillance Coordination (Covisa) was developed after two meetings held between the Municipal Health Department (SMS), with São Paulo Turismo (SP Turis), Municipal Department of Culture (SMC) and the Municipal Department of Culture (SMC). Municipal Urban Security (SMSU).

3 of 3 Meeting of the League of Samba Schools of SP (Liga-SP) with representatives of the Municipality of SP, about the 2022 carnival. — Photo: Reproduction Meeting of the League of Samba Schools of SP (Liga-SP) with representatives of the Municipality of SP, about the 2022 carnival. — Photo: Reproduction

Mayor Ricardo Nunes announces cancellation of the São Paulo Street Carnival in 2022

With the cancellation of the parades of the street blocks announced on January 6, Ambev, which was chosen as the sponsoring company of the street carnival in 2022, will no longer pay the city R$ 23 million stipulated in the sponsorship contract signed last year.

The amount had not yet been collected into the city’s coffers because of the uncertainty of the event since the end of 2021.