Learn how to make homemade liquid soap in a very simple way

With the coronavirus pandemic still high, it is necessary to maintain care, such as wearing masks and washing your hands. How about learning a simple and practical way to do it? homemade liquid soap to eliminate all bacteria? That’s exactly what AgroNews, from Jornal Prime, will teach you today, January 23rd.

A good advantage of producing this homemade liquid soap is that you will save a little at the supermarket. Today, many products are expensive, and soap was one of those that had its price changed. Another benefit is that it can be placed directly on clothes, eliminating stains, dirt and leaving them smelling good too.

So, read more: How to plant avocados in pots: learn the right and uncomplicated way

How to make homemade liquid soap using soap

Did you know you can make soap using your bath soap? So, pretty cool, isn’t it? One of the best parts of this formula is that you can use your favorite fragrances and colors in the liquid. This guarantees an even better smell.

Check the necessary products:

100 ml of alcohol vinegar;

100 grams of sodium bicarbonate;

8 liters of water;

1 soap of your choice;

100 grams of soap powder;

1 bar soap.

Grate all solid items to better incorporate into the formula. Then pour the water into a pan, turn on the stove and bring it to a boil. Add the grated ingredients and start mixing. Then add the bicarbonate of soda and the alcohol vinegar. Then, mix well until it thickens. Finally, let it cool and sift in the container where the soap will be.

So, also check out: How to grow roses in pots: learn the right and effective way with simple tips

How to make homemade liquid soap that removes stains

This formula is perfect for lightening all your clothes, especially white ones. Another great benefit is that it will yield about 4 liters of soap in total. And the items are pretty cheap too. See now the ingredients needed to make it.

1/2 bar of blue soap;

2 liters of water;

50 grams of sodium bicarbonate;

1 soap of your choice;

1/2 bar of stain remover soap;

200 grams of soap powder;

100 ml of alcohol vinegar.

Preparing the homemade mix

First, grate the solid ingredients, as they will incorporate more easily. Then, put the water on the stove, let it boil, add the soaps and wait for them to melt. Then take it off the heat, add the bicarbonate, vinegar and washing powder. Also, stir it slowly for a while, then put it in a container and let it sit for six hours. Now, add more water and mix until uniform.

Finally, you saw just how easy it is to do homemade liquid soap, and the best, spending little? You can even start selling and guarantee an extra income at the end of the month, what do you think? Anyway, use the tips learned in this article and ensure cleaner and fragrant clothes and hands.

Also, read: Learn how to grow strawberries in hanging pots: easy step by step for you to do well