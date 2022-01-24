learn how to receive up to R$ 48 thousand using only your cell phone

Workers can receive good news in 2022. That’s because the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) must put on trial a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) which, if approved by the Supreme Court magistrates, can promote the review of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). In this way, Brazilian professionals can receive up to BRL 48 thousand from the bottom. See below how to guarantee the benefit using only the cell phone.

The ADI trial, which was filed by the Solidarity party, was scheduled for May 13, 2021, however, the action was removed from the agenda by the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, and now there is no set date to return to the judgment order.

If, on the one hand, delay can be a bad thing, especially for those people who have already filed lawsuits, on the other hand, it can be seen as a new chance or a longer term for those who have not yet filed a lawsuit.

Among the requests delivered to the Court, the maximum amounts reach R$ 72 thousand, but should be on average of R$ 10 thousand per worker. This is because, if accepted by the Court, the application of inflation in place of the reference rate will allow the government to pay the difference in earnings from the FGTS balance to the worker.

Find out how to request the amount



It is possible to perform a simulation of how much the worker will be able to receive using the LOIT FGTS tool, which calculates, for free, the balance that each person would have with the change in the index. To do this, simply access the platform’s website.

To give you an idea, the calculations carried out by the platform have already exceeded the amount of 1 billion reais, which reveals the potential of the legal discussion.

How to participate in the action by cell phone?

Workers who had a contribution to the FGTS from 1999 onwards can enter the review through a process in court, as the decision of the STF can only benefit these cases.

With professional help, the worker will need to deliver copies of the RG, CPF, Work Card, proof of residence (water, energy, telephone bill, etc.), in addition to the FGTS extract to file the action.

To help those who are looking to file an action to ensure the review of the FGTS, an application called Small Causes was created. In it, the worker can do the whole process without having to leave the house and just by cell phone.

In addition, it is not necessary to have a balance in the FGTS account, as the correction is based on the deposits already made, even if they are very old.

It’s easy to use the app. See the step by step below:

1 – Register

In this step, you must access the website Pequenacausas.app. There you will be asked some basic questions about you that are required by the Brazilian judicial system.

2 – Company

Here, you must indicate against whom you want to direct the action.

3 – Lawyer

At this stage, you choose your remote attorney.

4 – The problem

At this point, you must select the type of case to join and answer a few simple questions about the situation you have been through and are seeking your rights.

5 – Documentation

Time to gather the evidence indicated and sign the power of attorney authorizing entry into the process.