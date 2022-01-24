Lewandowski suspends part of Bolsonaro’s decree authorizing construction in caves | Politics

Lewandowski pointed out that the rule “printed a real setback in environmental legislation”. The minister analyzed an action by the Rede Sustentabilidade party that questioned the change in the rules made by the government and pointed to the violation of the right to the ecologically environment.

The decree signed on the 12th revoked the rule that established that caves classified with the maximum degree of relevance cannot suffer irreversible impacts.

According to the text, natural underground cavities with a maximum degree of relevance can only be subject to irreversible negative impacts when authorized by the competent environmental licensing agency, and the entrepreneur must take compensatory measures. There can also be no extinction of the species that inhabits the impacted cavity.

Today, there are more than 21,500 known caves in Brazil. The largest number of them is in Minas Gerais.

In your decision, Lewandowski overturned two parts of the decree: what allowed the construction of enterprises and activities in the caves; which allowed the destruction of even those that environmental agencies classify as of maximum relevance.

According to the minister, the “contested decree promoted regulatory innovations that authorize the economic exploitation of these areas, consequently reducing the protection of this important environmental heritage.”

“Its provisions, in all evidence, threaten natural areas still untouched by suppressing the protection that hitherto existed, otherwise constitutionally guaranteed”, points out Lewandowski.

The minister stressed that the exploration of caves can also cause the destruction of fauna and flora and, consequently, threaten endangered species and increase the risk to human health with the potential emergence of new epidemics or even pandemics.

“As can be seen, without any major difficulties, Decree 10,935/2022 created a real setback in the country’s environmental legislation, by allowing – under the cloak of an apparent legality – that negative impacts, of an irreversible nature, affect caves considered to be of maximum environmental relevance, as well as its area of ​​influence, a possibility that was expressly prohibited by the previous rule”, he wrote.

