Linn da Quebrada opens up about Slovenia’s mistakes

Linn da Quebrada, one of the names of the cabin group of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), vented to Arthur Aguiar in the kitchen of the reality show about Slovenia, who called the singer for the masculine once again last dawn, during the first party of the edition:

And then I told her once, I told her the second, and she was wrong again yesterday at the party. She apologized and I said: ‘Yeah, but it’s over now, right?’. There’s a moment when you already know, it’s still an internalization, but then I need you to also make a commitment not to make mistakes in this. I’m going to make mistakes in other things now, but then you don’t make mistakes. It seems like I always have to keep explaining myself, going back to something you already know. Sometimes we allow ourselves to keep making mistakes, that’s the question I’m talking about. Linn da Quebrada

The two were talking at the party, when Slovenia said: “Not here, friend.” Instantly, she corrected herself, saying “friend,” with an emphasis on the “a.” “I did it unintentionally, without realizing it,” he explained. “Friend, you can’t be wrong anymore”, scolded Linn at the time.

Over lunch last Thursday, Slovenia called her confinement colleague “him”. Since arriving at “BBB 22” on Thursday, Linn da Quebrada has gone through successive situations of transphobia within the reality, despite having the word “she” tattooed on her forehead.

In the same chat, Arthur also vented to the singer after associating the color black as something bad:

I think that’s why I was embarrassed and uncomfortable, I think it’s those two words. It’s the kind of mistake I don’t allow myself to make anymore. I can’t say, ‘Oh no, I’m an alienated person, I didn’t know’. No, I know, that’s the point. That’s why I was like, ‘Put*, what the fuck, bro’. Arthur Aguiar

“But I think your mistake makes it possible for this type of information to reach other people as well. I think that can be positive too. […] The way we are talking, dealing, is fine”, comforted Linn.

“I find the survey interesting, but that’s what I’m talking about, I’m aware that I could have been the person who would say: ‘No, I couldn’t have said that’. I already have this information, this information is already mine, I have not learned it now”, Arthur continued.

“But it’s ingrained, it’s not even intentional, it’s because of a place that is the place of automatic”, declared the singer.

