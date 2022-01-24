Linn explains the motivation behind the ‘she’ tattoo on her forehead for Brazil

At BBB 22, Tadeu Schmidt gave Linn da Quebrada space to explain which pronoun should be used when referring to her. During her speech, she explained where the idea for the “she” tattoo on top of her eyebrow came from. The matter started when the presenter asked which brothers are single and which sisters are single.

Credit: Reproduction / TV GloboBBB 22: Linn explains the reason for the ‘she’ tattoo on her forehead for Brazil

In the sequence, Schmidt addressed Linn, citing precisely the tattoo of the pronoun “she”.

“You have the pronoun ‘she’ tattooed above your eyebrow. I wanted you to explain why you got this tattoo and for you to say it, once again, reinforcing how people should address you,” said the presenter.

“I got this tattoo actually because of my mother, because at the beginning of my transition, my mother still made mistakes and treated me with the male pronoun. I said: ‘Mom, I’m going to tattoo ‘she’ on my forehead, to see if you don’t make mistakes.’ And I think that’s also an indication for other people. So, I was in doubt, read it and you remember that I want to be treated with female pronouns”, said the artist.

Participants applauded Linn da Quebrada after the statement.

“It is very important that you teach this, Lina, to the residents of the house and to the whole of Brazil, so that mistakes are no longer made. Thank you very much”, concluded Schmidt.

HISTORIC! This is our Lina’s way of explaining who she is 🤎 📹 Globe/BBB network playback pic.twitter.com/ER5Jd6Lich — Linn da Quebrada 🧜🏽‍♀️ (@linndaquebrada) January 24, 2022

