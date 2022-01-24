Listening to the Brother to Hear God: Pope’s Message for Communications Day

“Listening with the ear of the heart” is the title of Pope Francis’ message for the 56th World Communications Day. In the text, the Pontiff analyzes the dimension of listening in times of social networks and its importance in the synodal process of the Church.

This Monday, the feast of Saint Francis de Sales (patron of communicators), Pope Francis’ message for the World Day of Social Communications, which this year will be celebrated on May 29, was released.

After dedicating the previous message to the verbs “to go and see”, the Pope chose another decisive verb in the grammar of communication: “to listen”. How? With the ear of the heart.

Faith comes from listening

The advancement of communicative technology has made podcasts and audio available in applications, which demonstrate that listening remains essential for human communication, a condition for authentic dialogue. Among the five senses, God seems to favor hearing. Saint Paul said that “faith comes from listening”.

“Listening corresponds to God’s humble style”, writes the Pope. It is this action that allows God to reveal himself as the One who, by speaking, creates man in his image, and by listening to him, recognizes him as his interlocutor. “Deep down, listening is a dimension of love”, even if sometimes men tend to “cover their ears”.

“There is indeed an inner deafness, worse than physical deafness. Hearing, in fact, concerns not only the sense of hearing, but the whole person.”

The true organ of hearing, therefore, is the heart, there we feel the desire to be in relationship with others and with the Other. “We are not made to live as atoms, but together.”

Listening as a condition of good communication

However, Francis warns against the opposite of the action of listening, which is “peeking”, “eavesdropping”, especially in times of social networks. Instead of listening to each other, we “talk about each other”. Instead of looking for the truth and the good, we look for consensus, we look for an audience. We are simply waiting for the other person to finish speaking in order to impose our point of view.

“Good communication, on the other hand, does not seek to impress the audience with an impactful joke, with the aim of ridiculing the interlocutor, but pays attention to the other’s reasons and seeks to understand the complexity of reality. It is sad when, even in the Church, ideological alignments are formed, listening disappears and gives way to sterile opposition.”

In true communication, the Pope adds, the “I” and the “you” are both “on the way out”, leaning towards each other. Therefore, listening is the first indispensable ingredient of dialogue and good communication. “There is no good journalism without the ability to listen.” In fact, this is one of the journalist’s basic lessons: listening to various sources.

The dangers of the “infodemic”

In the Church, this precept becomes “listening to several voices”, which allows exercising the art of discernment and orienting oneself in a symphony of voices.

Francis quotes Cardinal Agostino Casaroli, who spoke of the “martyrdom of patience” in his work as a diplomat, necessary to hear and be heard.

For the Pope, the ability to listen is more valuable than ever. In fact, this time “wounded by the long pandemic” has led to the “infodemia”, that is, the great flow of information on a specific topic – in this case about Covid – not always founded and credible, generating distrust in society.

Another example cited by the Pontiff about the “art of listening” comes from the challenge posed by forced migration. Listening to migrants’ experiences means giving each one a name and a story. “Let us hear these stories!” exclaims Francis, encouraging journalists to tell them.

The “Apostolate of the Ear”

The Pope concludes the message by analyzing the dimension of listening within the Church. “Whoever does not know how to listen to his brother, will soon no longer be able to hear even God.”

In pastoral action, the most important work is the “apostolate of the ear”, Francis points out. “Giving some of your time for free to listen to people is the first act of charity.”

The dimension of listening is even more essential in the synodal process that has just begun. “Let us pray that it will be a great opportunity for mutual listening.”

“In the awareness that we participate in a communion that precedes and includes us, we can rediscover a symphonic Church, in which each person is able to sing with his or her own voice, accepting as a gift the gifts of others, to manifest the harmony of the whole that Holy Spirit composes.”