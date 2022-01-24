Luau in Ipanema has a crowded beach, theft and fights | Rio de Janeiro

A luau, arranged through social media on the sands of Ipanema, at the height of Posto 8, in the South Zone of Rio, became a cause of headache for residents and stallholders who work at the place this Sunday (23).
The event started at dawn and took thousands of people to the sands of Ipanema, where a series of inconveniences were recorded in videos that circulate on social networks. Among them, selling bottled drinks on the beach – which is prohibited -, theft and beatings.
In the morning, stallholders who arrived to set up their tents found the beach still crowded and had difficulty getting to work.
Recreation event was prevented
THE Military police informed that he was present in the region, with men from the 23rd BPM, from Leblon, and with a team from the Special Rounds and Crowd Control (Recom), and reinforced the police in the perimeter. He also said that until early Sunday afternoon (23) there was no official record of robberies and thefts in the region.
“There was no interruption of roads and vehicle owners were instructed as to the volume of sounds”, the corporation also informed.
The Civil Police confirmed a record of theft, also informed that the case was registered in the 14th DP, in Leblon, and what steps are being taken to identify the author of the crime.
Also on social media, netizens pointed to another luau at Praia do Recreio, in the West Zone of the city, at the time of Posto 12, but this was prevented by an inspection team from Seop and the Municipal Guard around 10 pm.
“SeopRJ and GMRio acted on Saturday night (22) to prevent an unauthorized event from taking place in Praia do Recreio, at Posto 12. of sound with high volume”, informed the organ.
Impact on social networks
In addition to the inconvenience caused in Ipanema, the event had repercussions on social networks with internet users commenting on what they witnessed robberies, dragnets and beatings.
