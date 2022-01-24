Luciano Huck commits gaffe on Sunday involving Camilla de Lucas

Luciano Huck made quite a gaffe this Sunday (23) inside Domingão when talking about the influencer Camilla de Lucas. During The Wall, when there was a question about the former BBB, the presenter commented that she is part of The Masked Singer Brasil team and made sure, remembering that the attraction is in the second season, citing even the change of dates.

When talking to a participant from The Wall, Luciano saw the question about Camilla – the city in which she was born – and made a point of praising the work of the former BBB21 participant. “”She’s also in The Masked Singer. It was in the first season, now it’s in the second. The program now on Sundays, before Domingão”, guaranteed the owner of Domingão, as if he were detached from reality.

Without making any corrections, Luciano missed the gaffe, even with the program being recorded, after all, in the new season of the talent show commanded by Ivete Sangalo, Camilla de Lucas left the attraction. She, who made the reports during the first year of the program, was replaced by Priscila Alcântara for the new wave of episodes, a fact that seems to have been ignored by the presenter.

Camilla de Lucas and The Masked Singer

The departure of Camila de Lucas was not the only change for The Masked Singer, as the singer Simone also left the program, being replaced by Tatá Werneck in the list of judges. The production went on air this Sunday and aimed to face Paulistão 2022, for the first time outside Globo in many years and which debuted exclusively on Record for open TV.

And The Masked Singer didn’t have any difficulties at this first moment, as they led easily, surpassing not only Record, but even the sum of the runner-up with SBT was not enough to reach the numbers marked by the program.