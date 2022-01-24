Maira Cardi fights with Arthur after brother eats bread

Maira Cardi, wife of Arthur Aguiar — from the box at “BBB 22” (TV Globo), used her social networks this Sunday to reprimand her husband for an attitude. The brother is in the house xepa, and one of the food items available to them is bread.

Baby, you couldn’t have eaten bread. You just destroyed all the work I did on your little body. 9 kg gone for nothing? 30 days fighting to have this little body to be there, beautiful for all Brazil to see, and you ate me bread? Do not do this. Maira Cardi

The influenced and ex-BBB also showed the print of a conversation with her best friends, where one of them jokes: “While people think you’re afraid that he eats people, your only fear is that he eats bread.”

BBB 22: Print of conversation between Mayra Cardi and friend about Arthur Aguiar eating bread Image: Playback / Instagram

Maira showed the message and reinforced how much her best friends know you: “They really know your soul, your pain, your afflictions, your anguish, your sadness (…)”