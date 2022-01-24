Maíra Cardi freaks out after Arthur Aguiar breaks diet; understand · TV news

Maíra Cardi freaked out on social media after Arthur Aguiar left the diet at BBB 22 (Globo) and ate bread. In an ironic mood, the influencer published a video complaining about her husband’s attitude after helping him lose weight to enter the confinement of the most guarded house in Brazil.

“Love, you couldn’t have eaten bread. You just destroyed all the work I’ve done on your little body. Nine kilos are gone for nothing. Thirty days with that little body fighting to be there beautiful and show it for all Brazil to see, and you ate my bread. Don’t do that”, Maíra shouted in Stories.

Aguiar’s presence at the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil became a show apart for Maíra’s followers on social networks. The influencer publishes constant videos and messages commenting on the latest events of Globo reality.

In another video published this Sunday (23), Maíra released a private conversation in which the content is also aimed at her husband’s diet. In the chat, a friend reveals the influencer’s biggest fear with Aguiar’s participation in BBB 22.

“While people think you are afraid that he will eat people, your only fear is that he will eat bread,” wrote the friend who was not named by Arthur’s wife.

After Aguiar’s entry into the reality show, Maíra stated that she prepared a real army to accompany her husband’s journey inside the Big Brother house. According to her, a 24-hour monitoring team is in charge of analyzing all the steps of the former heartthrob from Malhação (1995-2021).

“I’ve already had a movie projector placed in my room, where I spend most of my time working, and also in the main room! We’ve already split into shifts to watch the BBB. As I have a lot of business, I can’t guarantee that I’ll be 100% there , so I hired people in different shifts to watch all the time and keep me informed of everything in real time”, explained the participant of the ninth edition of the program.

Check out the video with Maíra’s outbreak about bread with me by Arthur Aguiar:

Mayra Cardi took a stand on her Instagram after Arthur Aguiar, a participant in the #BBB22, eat bread. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/8utaI20XKn — POPTime • #BBB22 (@siteptbr) January 23, 2022

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB 22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: