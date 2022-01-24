Maíra Cardi ‘gets angry’ to see Arthur Aguiar eating bread at BBB 22

Maira Cardi did not like at all to see her husband, the actor Arthur Aguiareating bread in the BBB 22. In her Instagram stories, the fitness coach came to joke, saying that the singer destroyed all the work done by her.

Read more

“Baby, you couldn’t have eaten bread! You just destroyed all the work I’ve done on your little body! Nine kilos are gone for nothing, 30 days fighting in that little body to be there, beautiful, on display for all Brazil to see, and did you eat me bread? Don’t do that!”, he said in the video.

Subtitle: Maíra learned that her husband was eating bread for a friend Photograph: Instagram reproduction

Cardi learned that her husband was eating bread from a friend, who sent her a picture of the scene on a messaging app. In the conversation, the friend says: “While people think you are afraid that he will eat people, your only fear is that he will eat bread”.

Read too

Still in the stories, the former BBB jokes that only a best friend really knows her soul.

“Many people ask me ‘Maíra, what’s your concern at BBB? What do you watch 24 hours a day to see?’ Only my best friends know my real affliction”, she says, then showing the photo in which Arthur appears eating bread.