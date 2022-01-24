Man dies three days after doctor sends him home

A man died three days after seeking medical attention and being sent home to Glasgow, Scotland. Raymond Scougall, 40, sought help on December 23 after experiencing severe pain from a hernia following a stab wound nine years ago.

But instead of being examined, he was reportedly told he had “no reason” to see a doctor and was sent home. However, on December 26, he was found dead on the floor of his bedroom by his brother, Gary. The information is from the Daily Record.

The brothers were stabbed by a man in 2012, who was eventually arrested. Both needed surgery for their injuries, but each recovered in different ways.

Gary has recovered well from the procedure. However, Raymond was so badly injured that he had to undergo five surgical procedures in an attempt to repair a severe hernia in his stomach.

‘Hernia the size of a baby’s head’

“When he died, Raymond’s hernia was the size of a baby’s head protruding from his stomach. […] He kept asking his family doctor for help and for pain relief, but neither was given to him. […] My mother took him to NHS appointments [equivalente ao SUS] when he needed to go to the hospital and surgery, but they never really helped him,” says Gary.

“They said the stomach wall couldn’t hold the intestines anymore. The stomach wall couldn’t handle the pressure of the hernia. […] He had been in constant pain for years and was getting worse. He went in and out of his doctor asking for pain relief, but he wasn’t getting anything.”

Gary explained that his brother himself cleaned the gaping hole in his stomach every day. “He was in agony.”

On December 23, he went with my mother to the general practitioner because he was in a lot of pain. But the doctor told him, ‘There’s no need for you to be here’ and told my mother, ‘There’s nothing wrong with him.’

An autopsy performed two days ago concluded that Raymond’s death was related to his hernia. “The autopsy said it was caused by a loss of blood after his hernia burst in the stomach wall,” said his mother Christina.