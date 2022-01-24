Man survives after hiding on plane’s landing gear for 11 hours

Police in the Netherlands said they had today found a man who was hiding in the undercarriage of a cargo plane that arrived at the airport in Schiphol, in Amsterdam, from South Africa.
Flights from Johannesburg to Amsterdam last an average of 11 hours, and the aircraft made a stopover in Nairobi, Kenya, according to the BBC. It is unknown whether the man boarded the plane in South Africa or Kenya.
It is unusual for people traveling in these conditions to survive, due to the cold and low oxygen present at high altitudes.
The man’s age and nationality have yet to be determined, according to police.
“The man was found alive in the nose section of the plane and was taken to hospital in stable condition. It is quite remarkable that he is still alive,” Royal Dutch Military Police spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds told AFP news agency. .
A spokesperson for carrier Cargolux confirmed in an email to Reuters that the stowaway was on a flight operated by Cargolux Italia.
similar case
It is not the first time that a person has tried to enter Europe in this way. ThemBThe It fitska, 31, lay unconscious in hospital for six months after being found at Heathrow Airport in England.
He clung to the undercarriage of a jumbo jet and survived a 12-hour flight from South Africa to London in 2015. Cabeka was deprived of oxygen and subjected to temperatures of -60°C.
However, when the plane arrived in England, the landing gear opened and it crashed onto the airport runway. He still uses two crutches to walk and has been granted asylum in the UK.