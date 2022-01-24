Man survives after hiding on plane’s landing gear for 11 hours

Police in the Netherlands said they had today found a man who was hiding in the undercarriage of a cargo plane that arrived at the airport in Schiphol, in Amsterdam, from South Africa.

Flights from Johannesburg to Amsterdam last an average of 11 hours, and the aircraft made a stopover in Nairobi, Kenya, according to the BBC. It is unknown whether the man boarded the plane in South Africa or Kenya.

It is unusual for people traveling in these conditions to survive, due to the cold and low oxygen present at high altitudes.