Man who was shot by PM is brain dead and leaves 2 children

The case was registered by the 35th Battalion of the Minas Gerais Military Police, responsible for policing Santa Luzia (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View) A 30-year-old man was confirmed brain dead this Sunday (23/1) after being shot at least once by an off-duty military policeman after an argument. The case took place in the So Benedito neighborhood, in Santa Luzia, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, in the late afternoon of Saturday (22/1).

Joaquim Aleixo Sabino Junior is survived by two children, aged 2 and 3. “The children were his favorite. He went out with them every weekend, which was a huge sadness. He had just taken on a management position at the company, where he previously worked as a welder. He didn’t have addiction, he didn’t smoke, he didn’t drink”, regrets the report a relative of the victim, who prefers not to be identified (see more about the family and witness version below).

According to the PM’s record, military police officer Wanderson de Oliveira Pedroso, 37, left the car for a waxing service on Rua Marita, at a car wash, where there is also a house. He would have arranged the service with the possible owner of the establishment and the deadline for delivery was Saturday afternoon. However, upon arriving at the scene, the police officer did not find the vehicle.

When he knocked at the establishment, he was answered by Joaquim Aleixo Sabino Junior, 30, who said he did not know where the man with whom the police officer had arranged the service was. He would have said that the car probably “should be on the street”.

In a statement to the Civil Police, Pedroso stated that Junior did not ‘like’ the tone in which the question was asked, and would have started an argument. In this, according to the policeman, he called 911 asking for a police car to resolve the ‘commercial disagreement’, when the young man allegedly got excited and started pushing him and threatening to rip his shirt.

The PM, who was off duty, took the revolver and shot the boy. He confirmed, in deposition, that he had not identified himself as a police officer during the discussion. The shot hit Junior in the forehead, who was rescued by neighbors. Taken to the Emergency Care Unit in the same neighborhood, he was transferred shortly afterwards to Hospital João XXIII, in a very serious condition.

The Hospital Foundation of the State of Minas Gerais (Fhemig), responsible for the administration of Hospital Joo XXIII, says it has a policy “not to disclose the health status of patients, except in cases of large proportions”, but family members confirmed a report that brain death was confirmed this morning.

“The doctors had already said that the condition was irreversible. There was no way to shoot the head”, lamented one of Junior’s relatives.

Joaquim Aleixo Sabino Junior, 30, was confirmed brain dead this Sunday (23/1), according to his family. (photo: Personal archive)

other verses

The first report brought by the report was from the policeman himself, but the police heard from two other people.

A nephew of Junior’s reported that his uncle had asked the policeman if the car was not on the street. The policeman would have responded bluntly. Junior questioned the politeness and form of the answer, and asked the PM to leave the house (he would be inside the place, according to the report).

When he was about to close the garage door, the young man would have been pushed by the PM, when the exchange of punches began. The PM allegedly threatened and then fired.

The report of another witness, neighbor of the place where the crime happened, points out that the policeman was in fact looking for his car, and, changed, asked Junior why he didn’t find it. In that, Pedroso tried to enter outside the establishment, being pushed by the young man, when the attacks and the shooting happened.

The neighbor said that he was the one who rescued the young UPA.

What is known is that all the confusion was heard by the attendants of the telephone 190. In the report, Junior’s family member said that the policeman tried to simulate the aggression and that his clothes would be torn.

“He was very upset. Either drugged, or drunk. He wasn’t normal. When I approached to try to rescue Junior, he [o policial] even signaled that he was going to shoot me too,” he said.

The man confirmed that the policeman had not identified himself as a PM – and that they only found out after the incident was registered – and that the polishing service of his vehicle had been confirmed by the owner of the car wash, also a relative of his, and that the vehicle would be dropped off at a trade in the neighborhood itself.

The car was located at the agreed address and returned to the family, undamaged.

What happens now?

The Internal Affairs Department of the Military Police was in Santa Luzia to monitor the incident. A copy of the recording made by Pedroso at 190 is already with the Civil Police.

The Minas Gerais Military Police did not say whether an internal administrative process was opened against the policeman, and what could happen now that the young man’s brain death has been confirmed. The corporation sent the following official note:

“The Military Police of Minas Gerais (PMMG) clarifies that the military policeman was off duty and in plain clothes and that the event was recorded by the 35th BPM, with monitoring by the institution’s Internal Affairs. The military policeman was arrested in the act and taken to the station on duty. of the Civil Police for the adoption of appropriate measures and investigation of the facts”.

Wanderson de Oliveira Pedroso was arrested in the act for murder.

The report found that lawyers representing the police officer followed the record of the incident at the police station, but were unable to contact them at the time of writing. As soon as it succeeds or defenders speak out, this report will be updated.