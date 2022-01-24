Maria complains about eyebrow made by Natalia

Natália did Maria’s eyebrow for the first formation of the wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) and the sister did not like the final result, and complained to her friend.

“Natália, you thinned my eyebrows too much. I’ll never let you move again”, declared Maria. Natalia was surprised and asked: “Really? Did you find it?”.

The actress said: “I thought, I didn’t like it. With all due respect. She thinned my eyebrows more yesterday” and the sister disagreed: “No, I didn’t. It’s because hers is very straight, I just went around to give it a climb”.

Maria continued to show her dissatisfaction: “Then I thought she was thin. I looked like a villain” and Natália analyzed: “So, that’s why. To give you a fatal look, woman”.

The singer disagreed: “I didn’t think the look was fatal” and Natália concluded: “I did. Sometimes it’s because you’re not used to it, and I like it too”.