Marília Mendonça’s brother talks about authorization for Naiara Azevedo’s music

after the family of Marília Mendonça authorize the release of the song 50%, a partnership between the singer and Naiara Azevedo, of BBB 2022, João Gustavo, brother of the Queen of Sofrência, spoke.

In Instagram Stories, the singer wrote: “As reported, Naiara Azevedo’s team came to us and understood our position against the release of a recording made after Marília’s death. A totally different video from what Marília had done in life and that had an appealing tone of sadness and suffering“.

“My sister always brought joy and happiness wherever she went, this is the image we want to defend. We were never against the release of the video made in life by Marília with Naiara, that was her will and it will be respected“, he added.

João Gustavo, who a few days ago appeared angry on the web, also said: “Naiara Azevedo’s team committed not to use the video recorded after Marília’s death and will use the video clip recorded while Marília was alive to promote the song 50%. I apologize for the untimely way I acted, harshly criticizing the artist Naiara“.

“When my mother found out about the video they wanted to release, she was very sad and seeing her like that made me lose my mind and I acted impulsively. Today, with a cool head, I recognize that I was harsh with my words and for not being committed to the mistake, I apologize to Naiara and her entire team.“, he finished.

Marília Mendonça’s family takes action

It should be noted that the column by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, revealed that the relatives of the Queen of Sofrência authorized the release of the song that was recorded in September 2020.

According to the publication, Naiara, who is currently at BBB 2022, would have “changed the original videophonogram without consulting them first”, as Robson Cunha, the lawyer for the Queen of Sofrência’s family, explained.

At the end of the note, João Gustavo apologized to Naiara. pic.twitter.com/edGmsRXUJD — Tracklist #BBB22 (@tracklist) January 21, 2022

