Medvedev questions choice of courts at AO

Medvedev’s last two games took place at Margaret Court Arena, the complex’s second court. Photo: Paul Zimmer/ITF

Melbourne (Australia) – After playing outside the Rod Laver Arena for the second straight game at the Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev questioned the choice of courts made by the tournament’s organization. The number 2 in the world and listed some reasons that could guarantee priority for him in the main stadium. Cast to perform at Margaret Court Arena, he argues that the match against North American Maxime Cressy, adept of a style of service and volley, could have different dynamics if played on a larger court.

“I don’t usually do that because I don’t want to put pressure on anyone: I rarely choose the time or court to play unless someone comes up to me and says: Where do you want to play and when? Grand Slam doesn’t always work like this. You can always ask, but I usually don’t. This was probably one of the first tournaments I asked for court, I did it once and got it. Maybe I have to ask every time. But I really don’t want to be the guy who talks every time to play for Rod Laver,” Medvedev said after winning 6/2, 7/6 (7-4), 6/7 (4-7) and 7/5 on Monday.

So, it turns out Daniil was being practical when lamenting the fact his match was on MCA 🎥@AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/c3VMMx8uWe — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) January 24, 2022

“I don’t know what I have to do to play Grand Slam center courts. I won the last Grand Slam, I’m the top seed here, and playing Maxime would be easier at Rod Laver because there’s more space there. play on a smaller court, it’s harder to face someone who serves and volleys than it is on a bigger court. It’s like at Wimbledon, I never play in the center court. What they did last year, taking the 5th set there after the rain doesn’t count, because I was playing on court 2”, adds the Russian, who faces Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals.

Change of rule about going to the locker room also bothered

Another complaint from the Russian concerns the rule change for this year that the number of visits to the locker room and length of stay. He argues that if he had to leave the court briefly to use the bathroom between the first and second sets, he could lose the right to leave the court later in the game to change clothes. Despite the intense heat.

“That’s nonsense!” — Medvedev on not being allowed to change clothes during standard 90-second break between sets in “freaking 35 degrees” 🎥@AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/XvlDvLwhMv — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) January 24, 2022

“I was really mad today because of some things. To be honest, I’m working on myself because sometimes I get a lot crazier than I was today. Another thing that bothered me was after the first set. changed the bathroom rule to just three minutes. The thing is, if you’re playing in 35 degree heat, and in the sun, I’m going to want to change after two sets. I need to change my shorts, my socks, my shoes. You need a good four minutes to do that, but I needed to go to the bathroom at the end of the first set,” said the Russian.

“So I don’t see any logic in these rules: If you use all your bathroom breaks, you can still leave the court on side turns. So I asked the referee and supervisor, can I now run to pee in that 1 minute and a half between sets so I can change clothes in the second set? What if it goes to the fifth and I need to change again? It’s scary, it’s 35 degrees. But I would count as going to the locker room. That’s silly, like you could see it, but I got really angry about it and I think what happened next was a consequence. I really apologize to Maxime for that.”