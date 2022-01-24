Meet the couple that inspired Renato Russo

Song based on a friend of the leader of Legião Urbana became a classic of Brazilian music

“Eduardo opened his eyes but didn’t want to get up/ He lay there and saw what time it was/ While Mônica drank a brandy/ In the other corner of the city/ As they said”

‘Eduardo and Mônica’ were an unconventional couple, symbols of how opposites can attract and nurture a strong and lasting relationship. After all, ‘who will one day say that there is reason in things done by the heart?’.

The classic was written by Renato Russo and released in 1986 as part of the album ‘Dois’. One of the most remembered and adored hits by Legião Urbana to date, ‘Eduardo e Mônica’ transcends generations and is one of the great songs of Brazilian music.

But, as much as many already know by heart the virtues and preferences of each of these characters, in addition to the vacations frustrated by the fact that ‘Eduardo’s little son is recovering’, few have the knowledge of the real people who inspired Renato Russo to compose each verse of the song.

Did Eduardo and Monica really exist?

Despite the detailed description of each of the actors in this song, the figures that inspired ‘Eduardo and Mônico’ weren’t really like that, although they really exist and are together to this day.

The track was inspired by the relationship of one of the best friends of Renato Russothe plastic artist Leonice de Araujo Coimbrawho is married to Fernando Coimbra.

Renato and Leonice they were so close that the two always spoke on the phone, where the leader of Legião Urbana showed him the new lyrics he was writing. One day, however, Renato Russo showed her a song he composed inspired by her relationship with Fernando.

Leonice de Araújo Coimbra and her husband Fernando Coimbra/ Credit: Nina Coimbra

“Whenever he wrote, he would call me, or call other friends, to show. And then one night he called me and said the song was for us. I honestly didn’t care at that moment. It was just time. that I recognized the size of the gift that he, the best friend I had in my entire life, gave me”, he explains in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo.

Leonice says that the ‘little attention’ she made of the lyrics was due to the fact that she identified little with the character described by Renato. After all, she has never studied medicine and is also just a little older than her husband, who he considers the real intellectual in the relationship.

“The song, I only fit in when he says that Mônica loved films of Godard and I had dye in my hair — as I am a plastic artist, sometimes I even had dye in my hair”, revealed Mônica, or rather, Leonice in an interview with Flashback magazine in 2004.

The woman says that some aspects of her life were adapted in music. Leonicefor example, doesn’t know how to speak German, but one of his grandmothers was German — that’s where the explanation comes from.

What’s more, by the time the song was released, she already had three children, all young. The woman is grateful for the fact that none of them have recovered. “At the time of the song, the boys were small, and none of them was recovering”.

Maybe what he wanted to show is that two people can meet, get married and be happy together, even if they come from different realities”, he told the magazine.

Eduardo and Mônica traveled — and a lot

Currently, Leonice lives in Mexico because of her husband’s job. Fernando he is Brazil’s ambassador in the country — something that hardly matches what we see of Eduardo. Nina Coimbrathe couple’s daughter, who is also an artist, sees her father as the complete opposite of the character portrayed by Renato.

In music, Eduardo seems a little silly, naive, and my father is nothing like that”, he tells Folha.

“I believe the Renato wrote this song idealizing my mother a little; which makes sense, because he was closest to her. But the energy of the story, this love encounter, it really exists, because they are a reference to a nice marriage, they are really like ‘beans and rice’”, he adds.

Leonice and Fernando met Renato Russo in the 1980s, when the couple attended the academic center of the University of Brasília, where he was studying anthropology at the institution.

At the time, the musician stopped by to perform with his band. Leonice says she was delighted with the presentation. “We fell brotherly in love right away.”

Leonice and Fernando/ Credit: Personal Archive

The relationship between her and the leader of the Legion was strengthened when the two worked at a newspaper published by the Ministry of Agriculture. In the 1990s, she says that she took a trip with Fernando to New York.

When they arrived at the door of the studio they had rented, the couple had a surprise: Renato was at the door, asking to stay with them. Leonice reveals that the idea was not very pleasant at first, but he remembers the holidays as a “barbaric” experience.

Inspiration for another song

Due to the profession of Fernando, the family began to move constantly from country to country. However, not even the distance prevented the friendship relationship from strengthening. Due to the time zone, Leonice account that he always received calls from Renato at unconventional hours.

I remember, growing up, this notion that my mom’s friend was a pop star. It’s the Renato liked it. When we were in Brazil, he would pick us up from school, he would make everything one big scene, with everyone going crazy. He liked being among children, receiving that kind of affection, from an audience that paid less aggressive attention to him”, he explains. Nina.

According to Folha, the family’s trips also inspired Renato to write another song for her friend: “Uma Outra Estação”, which is part of the album with the same name, which was released in July 1997.

“You’ll be back on Tuesday / You’re fire and ice at the same time / And it’s going to be good / From Ecuador, Venezuela, Uruguay / We’ll have the weekend just for us”, says an excerpt of the song, which was composed when Leonice lived in Ecuador.

At age 63, Leonice remember Renato, who died in 1996 as a result of complications from AIDS, as his second childhood love. The first and biggest one is Fernandoobviously, and with Renato Russo it was an ‘unromantic’ passion.

Married to the diplomat for 42 years, she says that the two started dating when they attended the same parties in their college years. Although, at first, the conversations between the two were always pleasant. “But then one day it happened and we started dating,” he explains. Leonice.

“In the end, it doesn’t matter if this story has anything to do with me or not. I don’t want to sound cliché, but the truth is that the important thing is to understand that we would be nothing without love. ‘Eduardo e Mônica’ talks about a history that must be repeated in droves out there, and I am very honored to have motivated her in some way”, she concludes.