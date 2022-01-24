Meizu 19 may be launched with innovative design this year; check rendering

Update (01/24/2022) – MR
Recently, the company’s CEO, Huang Zhipan, said in an interview that Meizu intends to launch an advanced phone with innovative design and focus on usability that could be the Meizu 19 flagship.
Even without any official information about it yet, the first rendering of the Meizu 19 has surfaced, but keep in mind that the final design could be completely different. The image shows that it may have a white back and a hole-punch camera on the screen.
It can also have a triple camera module with a Time of Flight sensor. One of them must have a periscope zoom and comes with the word “Pentax”, which suggests a partnership between Meizu and the optical lens company for the new line.
In addition, the circular area on the screen for biometrics can rely on the second generation of Qualcomm Sonic 3D sensors.
Original text – 01/23/2022
Huang Zhipan said that in addition to maintaining excellent and consistent industrial design, Meizu promises to integrate high-end hardware configurations. It will utilize the second generation of Qualcomm Sonic 3D sensors, as well as improve the user experience by combining the software and hardware with the new generation Flyme operating system.
In addition, Meizu intends to use a diversification strategy in development. She wants her products and services to be fully integrated and to please different types of audiences. In 2022, the company wants to continue to provide state-of-the-art and distinctive products to its consumers.
It will continue to launch high-tech smart home products from the Lipro system and the PANDAER line.
Meizu also seeks partnerships to develop and improve new products and services to strengthen the brand through unique and innovative products.
Rumor has it that this new cell phone is the Meizu 19. It may have cameras developed in partnership with Pentax, which specializes in manufacturing optical equipment and should be announced in the first quarter of this year.
On Friday (21), a rumor suggested that Meizu could be sold to Chinese automaker Geely.