Meizu 19 may be launched with innovative design this year; check rendering

Update (01/24/2022) – MR

Recently, the company’s CEO, Huang Zhipan, said in an interview that Meizu intends to launch an advanced phone with innovative design and focus on usability that could be the Meizu 19 flagship. Even without any official information about it yet, the first rendering of the Meizu 19 has surfaced, but keep in mind that the final design could be completely different. The image shows that it may have a white back and a hole-punch camera on the screen.

It can also have a triple camera module with a Time of Flight sensor. One of them must have a periscope zoom and comes with the word “Pentax”, which suggests a partnership between Meizu and the optical lens company for the new line. In addition, the circular area on the screen for biometrics can rely on the second generation of Qualcomm Sonic 3D sensors.

Original text – 01/23/2022

Huang Zhipan said that in addition to maintaining excellent and consistent industrial design, Meizu promises to integrate high-end hardware configurations. It will utilize the second generation of Qualcomm Sonic 3D sensors, as well as improve the user experience by combining the software and hardware with the new generation Flyme operating system.