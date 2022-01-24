Microsoft and Sony were never competitors and can team up, says Randy Pitchford

For Randy Pitchford, founder and head of Gearbox Software, now part of the Embracer Group, Microsoft and Sony have never been competitors and, in fact, he believes in the future they could even join forcess, which would be beneficial for both.

Pitchford: “How long will it be before Sony, remembering that it is primarily a consumer electronics company, can find happiness with Microsoft, which is a software company, running Microsoft software on Sony hardware? for me they were never competitors. “

Additionally, Pitchford continues with his opinion following tweets: “Sony: They better not take Call of Duty off our platforms!” “Microsoft:” Brothers, we are trying to bring our games to your platforms. I mean, wasn’t spending $2.5 billion on Minecraft enough to convince you? “

According to Pitchford, the future will see the demise of physical Xbox consoles, because Xbox will be everywhere on account of the cloud: “Long term: Blizzard games will run on both Xbox and PlayStation, there is no longer any need of this. Xbox hardware. It will become a software platform. All hardware manufacturers should be happy about this. Most of the friction is just in the revenue. “

Pitchford then concluded: “I think Sony knows that Xbox wants to focus on gaming, but it’s very self-protective (for good reason). However, there’s a chance they’ll become allies, meeting halfway. It would be great. I love Sony and I love Xbox, so…”

What do you think of Pitchford’s opinion? Should companies unite? Sony Games on Game Pass and Game Pass on Playstation? It would be possible?

Source