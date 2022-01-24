Microsoft will force Windows 10 21H2 to be installed on more PCs

Microsoft started last Thursday (20) the forced distribution of Windows 10 version 21H2 on more devices, with a focus on computers whose OS version is coming near end of support. This measure is part of the company’s machine learning system training process.

Launched in November last year, the Windows 10 21H2 did not bring great news for the home user. The update mainly includes some bug fixes and optimizations aimed at improving system performance, as well as the editions for the corporate audience.

Since its debut, the version was being distributed through the Windows Update, but only for those looking to update the system manually, using the tool. With the change, it is automatically available on Windows 10 PCs approaching the end of the maintenance period.

Forced updating causes machines to continue to receive security patches and system improvements.Source: Unsplash

The procedure based on the big tech algorithm is similar to that adopted in some previous versions of the software, such as at the time of updating the devices that ran the Windows 10 1909. The update will allow computers to continue to receive security updates and the latest enhancements.

Eligible Devices

As per the release released by Microsoft, PCs currently running the Windows 10 20H2, in the Home, Pro, Pro Education and Pro for Workstations editions, will be granted the forced distribution of version 21H2. The update will happen automatically over the next few months as support on the devices comes to an end.

The maintenance period for version 20H2 ends on May 20 this year. All eligible machines are expected to have received the 21H2 build files by this date.