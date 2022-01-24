Microsoft’s canceled system appears on Lumia 950; watch video

Last Friday (21), the website Windows Central published a report featuring a video with the initial operating system version andromeda OS, canceled by Microsoft. Originally, the software was being developed for the tablet Surface Duo, however, the version shown is running on a smartphone Lumia 950.

The system was a special version of Windows for a dual-screen device, but it was canceled before it was finalized. The video is 15 minutes long and shows the software running for the first time, and right away, you can see that Cortana is integrated into the lock screen.

Tablet or smartphone?

Although the Lumia 950 is not the ideal device for Andromeda OS, Microsoft itself has used the smartphone in internal tests — applications are displayed in a sort of split-screen emulated by the system, or in classic full screen.

“The reason we’re using a 950 here is because Microsoft actually used them to help develop the Andromeda OS in-house, so there are ‘official’ OS images for that device,” the post revealed.

Another very interesting feature is the possibility of make notes on the lock screen from the device — apparently no special mode is needed, the user could pick up the Surface pen and start writing.

It is important to note that the final version was not completed, so the images shown in the video are from an unfinished version of the software.