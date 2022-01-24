Mion ironizes the BBB box: ‘There’s a booklet; Boninho commands’ | It’s on the Net



‘It has a booklet; Boninho commands ‘, Mion shoots over the BBB box – Reproduction / TV Globo

‘It has a booklet; Boninho sends ‘, Mion shoots over BBB cabinReproduction / TV Globo

Published 01/22/2022 22:09 | Updated 01/22/2022 23:12

Marcos Mion, who commands the program “Caldeirão”, on TV Globo, mocked scenes of the entrance of the participants in Big Brother Brasil 22, especially the cast of the “cabin”. In a sarcastic tone, characteristic of the show “This is a Globo Mostra”, the presenter insinuated that the celebrities already entered the house with a pre-established script, following the program director’s guidance.

“For Camarote, there’s a booklet: it’s true! Boninho sends a booklet about the celebrity’s entry into the BBB. Do you doubt it? I’ll prove it to you, write it down, it’s: shock, happiness and catchphrase.”, described Mion , by showing in sequence the entry of the famous in reality to prove his theory.

On Twitter, fans of the attraction celebrated Mion’s ironies. Check out some reviews!

I lived to see Mion doing this at the BBB show #cauldron #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/CZDChnLjBL — Isadora Flores (@IsadoraFlores_) January 22, 2022

But it’s already over??? Boninhooo increases the time of the frame THAT THE GLOBO SHOWS BBB puvavoooo!!! Sensational!!#cauldron — LuMadonna (@lumadonna) January 22, 2022