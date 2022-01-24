Mion ironizes the BBB box: ‘There’s a booklet; Boninho commands’ | It’s on the Net

Marcos Mion, who commands the program “Caldeirão”, on TV Globo, mocked scenes of the entrance of the participants in Big Brother Brasil 22, especially the cast of the “cabin”. In a sarcastic tone, characteristic of the show “This is a Globo Mostra”, the presenter insinuated that the celebrities already entered the house with a pre-established script, following the program director’s guidance.

“For Camarote, there’s a booklet: it’s true! Boninho sends a booklet about the celebrity’s entry into the BBB. Do you doubt it? I’ll prove it to you, write it down, it’s: shock, happiness and catchphrase.”, described Mion , by showing in sequence the entry of the famous in reality to prove his theory.

On Twitter, fans of the attraction celebrated Mion’s ironies. Check out some reviews!

