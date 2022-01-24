Mion surprises with commercial success on Globo and surpasses 6pm soap opera and JN· TV News

In charge of Caldeirão on Saturday afternoons since September last year, presenter Marcos Mion became Globo’s newest commercial phenomenon. Because of the high demand, the network negotiated with a third sponsor for its attraction – which already had two other giant brands as fixed advertisers. To give you an idea, the current six o’clock soap opera and Jornal Nacional did not sell fixed advertising space in 2022.

Last Saturday (22), Itaú bank joined forces with Ypê and Magalu, who bought shares in the program months ago. According to the TV news,all brands are interested in the young audience of the AB class, with high purchasing power, who usually watch Marcos Mion weekly.

It is a very rare feat for a Globo program to have three fixed sponsors these days. To give you an idea, the current six o’clock soap opera, Nos Tempos do Imperador, and Jornal Nacional, two of the station’s main products, did not sell fixed advertising space in 2022.

The contract of the three brands with Globo runs until December, which ensures Marcos Mion in the programming until the end of this year – nowadays, Globo highly evaluates the commercial success with the return of the public. Merchandising shares are sold outside, which can further increase the program’s profit.

The new Cauldron is among the darlings of the audience. Its editions do not usually score less than 13 points in the Ibope of Greater São Paulo. The attraction has more numbers than all its competitors combined at the time during peak audiences, as in the segment Sobe o Som, shown before the soap opera.

In the coming weeks, the greatest expectation is around the frame Isso A Globo Mostra, which comments and mocks facts that happened in the confinement of the participants of the BBB 22. The novelty entered for good this weekend and was well received by the public, some fans protested and asked for more time for the frame, which was no more than ten minutes on the air.