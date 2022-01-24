Missions have the hottest day since 1943 in an afternoon with up to 44ºC in RS

Rio Grande do Sul recorded today its 12th consecutive day with a maximum temperature above 40ºC in an unusually prolonged heat wave that continues to produce historic marks day after day. Sunday was torrid with extraordinary heat in the Northwest of Rio Grande do Sul, while in the valleys and in Greater Porto Alegre the presence of many clouds prevented the day from having extreme and potentially record highs. In the Missions, the temperature was the highest since 1943 and the second highest in the historical series.

The maximum this Sunday on the National Institute of Meteorology network was 42.0ºC in São Luiz Gonzaga, a mark only surpassed in the city in 110 years of data by the 42.4ºC on 1/16/1943. Today’s temperature in the city of Missions demolished previous historical marks of 41.5ºC on 01/19/2022, 40.9ºC on 1/20/2022, 40.8ºC on 12/12/1944 and 12/27/1952, 40 .6ºC on 1/18/2022, 40.4ºC on 1/21/2022, 40.2ºC and, 1/22/2022 and 40.1ºC on 11/15/1985. The historical average maximum temperature of January in São Luiz Gonzaga is 31.6ºC, so today’s maximum was 10.4ºC above normal.

Inmet also measured marks above 40ºC in its stations in other regions with 40.5ºC in Alegrete, 40.4ºC in São Vicente do Sul and 40.0ºC in São Gabriel. Private stations and other agencies indicated 44.3ºC in Santa Rosa, 42.6ºC in Porto Vera Cruz, 42.3ºC in Porto Xavier, 42.2ºC in Itaqui, 42.0ºC in Santo Antônio das Missões, 41.4ºC in São Sepé, 41.2ºC in São Borja, 40.6ºC in Cachoeira do Sul, 40.4ºC in Santo Ângelo, 40.3ºC in Cerro Largo, 40.2ºC in Espumoso and Tapera, 40.1ºC in Parobé and Bossoroca.

Although the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) does not distinguish between private stations and national Meteorology service stations for record purposes, as long as the correctly measured mark has reflected reality, in Brazil only data from stations of the National Institute of Meteorology are computed for record purposes in historical climatology.

Therefore, today’s highs of more than 44ºC in some municipalities in the Northwest, which exceed the highest official maximum in Rio Grande do Sul of 42.6ºC (1917 and 1943 in Alegrete and Jaguarão respectively), are not considered a new state record. The official Santa Rosa do Inmet station, which could have eventually set a new state heat record for Rio Grande do Sul in these scorching days, is still offline.

Greater Porto Alegre

In Greater Porto Alegre, the clouds prevented the region from having a memorable hot day. Sunday has already started incredibly hot with one of the hottest mornings ever observed in the capital with a minimum of 27.0ºC in the conventional season and 27.1ºC in the automatic season of the Botanical Garden. Although the sky was almost clear at dawn, between 9 am and 3 pm clouds predominated.

Even with the cloudiness, the temperature in Porto Alegre reached 37.6ºC in Jardim Botânico and 38.1ºC in the Auxiliadora neighborhood. In Canoas, the maximum was 35.5ºC in the Estância Velha neighborhood and 36.8ºC in Fátima. São Leopoldo was at 35.6ºC. Campo Bom had 37.6ºC. Novo Hamburgo, in Lomba Grande, recorded 37.2ºC. And Parobé was at 40.1ºC.

Weather forecast for this monday

The heat wave enters its 13th day in another journey of very high temperature and enormous stifling. The Greater Porto Alegre will have between 36ºC and 38ºC in most cities, while the Northwest and the West Border will once again exceed 40ºC.

The sun appears with clouds in most of the state, but during the day there are periods of greater cloudiness. Hot and humid air brings rain showers and isolated storms with risk of gales and hail to much of the Gaucho territory from afternoon to night. Storms at some points can be of strong intensity with potential for damage.

The rain is again poorly distributed in Rio Grande do Sul this Monday, but localized points can have intense rain of short duration. In some places it already rains in the morning, but the greatest instability is in the second half of the day. Rain prevents further warming and extreme highs in cities where you arrive early.