The singer from Paraná, Roy Caetano, died this Saturday (23). He was at the Pousada São Caetano, which he owned, in Arraial D’Ajuda, Bahia.

Friends reported that the artist suffered a massive heart attack. The information is from the Band B website.

Considered one of the greatest interpreters of Roberto Carlos, Roy was the author of ‘Julieta Ta’. He had a 40-year career and 13 albums, awarded and applauded in Brazil, the United States, and in countries in Europe and Africa.

