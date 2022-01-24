Naiara Azevedo apologizes to Douglas Silva

Pre-formation of the wall that night at BBB 22 (TV Globo), Naiara Azevedo went to look for leader Douglas Silva to apologize, after Arthur Aguiar said that the singer bothered him.

Arthur alerted Naiara about his questions regarding racism to Douglas, stating that the situation is uncomfortable for the actor.

The artist went to the leader’s room to see if Douglas didn’t like the questions: “I wanted to say that I think you’re an amazing guy, I felt intimate talking to you, because I thought you were a super wise guy. He (Arthur) touched on a point me, saying, ‘I think Douglas was annoyed that you asked him. People don’t have to explain.’ I didn’t ask you for an explanation, I asked for your point of view.”

Douglas immediately hugged the singer and said that everything was fine: “It’s ok. It’s ok. It’s really, it’s not a matter that only concerns me”.

Naiara stressed that she wanted to know about his experience: “Yeah, I just asked about you. Not about others. How do you like it? (…) One day at the table, you said you were a person who doesn’t speak much, but if you wanted to exchange any ideas, you could come. So, I looked for it”.

The leader hugged her again and said: “Okay, whatever you want to talk about, you can talk to me. I’m always open (…) I wasn’t upset, bothered. I wanted to try to explain to try to solve your doubt, but to make it clear to you, because I don’t know, maybe I’ll say something, you understand in a way, and it’s not the truth. Even if I explain it to you, it’s not just for you. It’s for Brazil”.