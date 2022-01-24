Naiara Azevedo makes a speech and threatens to leave the BBB 22: ‘I’m not ready to live this’ – Zoeira

Indicated to the first wall of the BBB 22, the singer Naiara Azevedo made a speech of farewell for colleagues in confinement, in the early hours of this Monday (24), after the formation of the hot seat.

“I’m not going to participate in this first wall with two Popcorns. I want to thank God for the opportunity to have met each of you here. I’m not ready to live this“, he declared, saying he had an anxiety attack the day before.

Naiara is on the wall next to Natalia and Lucian.

“I will continue looking for my opportunities abroad. It was not what I wanted now, but I have to understand my limit”, he said.

After 16 minutes of speech, Naiara Azevedo says she wanted to press the button and give up #BBB #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/31ELcTQxSf — Victor Hugo 🌱 (@Vhgomessantos) January 24, 2022

She thanked her colleagues: “I have a lot to improve and evolve. Thank you for sharing your story here with me (…) I’ll leave you here right now, I’ll pack my things”, said Naiara. Before the end of the program, she had already told Tiago Abravanel that she does not want to remain on the reality show.

He and other brothers tried to convince her not to leave the program, but the singer insisted, saying she was not well. “I need to go to my house.”

First wall of BBB 22

The first wall of the program was formed this Sunday night (23). Naiara was nominated by the leader, Douglas Silva.

Check out how the vote in the confessional ended:

Rodrigo: voted for Pedro Scooby and Paulo André

Bárbara: voted for Natalia and Jessilane

Laís: voted for Pedro Scooby and Paulo André

Arthur Aguiar: voted for Natalia and Brunna Gonçalves

Brunna Gonçalves: voted for Lucas and Natalia

Eliezer: voted for Pedro Scooby and Natalia

Slovenia: voted for Jessilane and Natalia

Jade Picon: voted for Natalia and Vyni

Jessilane: voted for Pedro Scooby and Paulo André

Linn da Quebrada: voted for Lucas and Jade Picon

Lucas: voted for Brunna Gonçalves and Pedro Scooby

Luciano: voted for Jade Picon and Natalia

Maria: voted for Jade Picon and Natalia

Naiara Azevedo: voted for Lucas and Jade Picon

Natalia: voted for Jade Picon and Pedro Scooby

Paulo André: voted for Jessilane and Brunna Gonçalves

Pedro Scooby: voted for Jessilane and Eliezer

Tiago Abravanel: voted for Lucas and Jade Picon

Vyni: voted for Jade Picon and Pedro Scooby

Back and forth test

After the vote, with the tie between Pedro Scooby, Natália and Jade Picon, the two were chosen by Douglas to go on to the Bate e Volta race, accompanying Luciano in the dispute.

In a simple test, in which they had to break little pigs in the house’s garden, Jade Picon escaped the wall of the week by choosing object number 39 in the third phase of the fast competition.

The elimination takes place on the night of this Tuesday (25).