Naiara Azevedo questions about racism

Some participants of BBB 22 are taking advantage of their stay to learn about social issues, such as Rodrigo who questioned Linn da Quebrada sand was it right or wrong to call a transvestite a travec* or asking for Douglas Silva could be called a neg*.

On Sunday (23), while fulfilling the Monster’s Punishment, Naiara Azevedo wanted to know more about social guidelines and asked: “Is it wrong to say ‘mulata’?”. The Leader of the Week took a long drag on his cigarette and at the same time Linn da Quebrada, he said: “It’s pretty bad.” She thanks him, saying that asking is better than reading things on the internet.

Advertising Could not load ad

Already with Arthur Aguiar, the artist said that she is tired of trying to teach people who want to learn so they don’t get cancelled: “It seems that I always have to stick to one thing, you know… then people allow themselves to be wrong… but the good thing is that the mistake makes the explanation reach more people”.

“I get upset because it’s a kind of mistake that I don’t allow myself to make wrong.”, it says Arthur. In the early hours of Sunday (23) during the party, Linn da Quebrada was called ‘friend’ by Slovenia and said that it was time for her to stop making mistakes, as she was corrected other times.

Get the full coverage of the Big Brother Brasil 22 at the TV Observatory and in our YouTube channel!