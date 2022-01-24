Naiara Azevedo says goodbye and says she will ask to leave BBB22

Soon after the formation of the first Paredão of BBB22, which left Natália, Naiara Azevedo and Luciano in the hot seat, the singer gathered the confined participants and said goodbye to her colleagues. The artist stated that she was not feeling well and threatened to leave the most guarded house in Brazil.

During the speech, which took place on Monday night (24/1), Naiara talked about “ending the dreams” of the two anonymous people who face her within the reality show.

“I don’t feel entitled. This is my dream, but I have the privilege of being and having worked on everything I worked on. I intend to go much further. The opportunity I had here was to show who Naiara de Fátima Azevedo is. I still have a lot of courage, a lot of chest, to say that I’m ready to have this conversation. I just don’t want to be a part of it.”

Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-1 From a humble family and full of musicians, Naiara started singing in the church choir she attended when she was still a child.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-9 At the age of 22, he saw opportunities arise when he decided to compose a response to the song Sou Foda, by the duo Carlos & Jader. According to Naiara, her career started after the jokePlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-7 Graduated in aesthetics and cosmetology, Naiara recorded her first DVD in 2013. However, it was in 2016, with the song 50 Reais, that she gained national recognition.Rafael Manson/Disclosure Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-10 In 2016, she married businessman Rafael Cabral, with whom she had been together for some time. However, in 2021, their relationship came to an end.Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e During her career, Naiara made partnerships with great names in Brazilian music. Ivete Sangalo, Gusttavo Lima, Maiara and Maraisa and Wesley Safadão are some of themPlayback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-8 In 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarizing a song by the band Di Propósito. In defense, Naiara informed that “she did not steal anyone’s music”, as she paid for the lyricsPlayback / Instagram ***Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-2 The singer also became the subject of social networks after the death of Marília Mendonça. Invited to participate in Domingão the day after the wake, netizens accused the countrywoman of being “very happy”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-3 Due to the attacks, Naiara made a post on social networks justifying herself. “When I took the mic to sing, I said, ‘I’m not going to cry, because I’m going to connect my energy with hers,” he wrote. The singer also apologized to those who “felt offended”Playback / Instagram Naiara-azevedo-know-who-e-5 Currently, and with more than 5 million followers on Instagram alone, Naiara is one of the stars of the 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil, a reality show on TV Globo.Playback / Instagram 0

“During the test, I asked God for an answer, I thought that if Jade left the wall, ‘I ask to leave’. It was the answer I asked God for. ‘If Jade escapes the test, it’s because I understand that it’s my moment’. I believe that everything has a time to start and end. Having shared the story of these two people, I have no way of participating in an elimination with you. I don’t want to share the first week on the wall with two people who are so eager to win. Wherever I have to start again, but I’m going to get my courage, my persistence, to move forward. I will not participate in this wall with two popcorn”, he continued.

The singer also stated that she is not prepared to face the game: “I want to thank you for the opportunity to meet each of you. I thought it was cool, man, if I hadn’t dismantled myself, shown my fragility, maybe I would have been further ahead in the game. First I need to learn to receive. I’m not ready for [receber] your love now. I don’t know how to receive it yet.”

In the end, the other prisoners talked to Naiara and made her give up asking to leave the game. It is worth remembering that Boninho implemented a button in the living room of the house, which, if pressed, will eliminate the confined immediately.

Speech by Naiara Azevedo giving up the program #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/7OpBa0UQkc — BBB22. #VideosPPV (@Bbb22W) January 24, 2022

