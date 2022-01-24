Naiara Azevedo says on BBB that she has not had an anxiety crisis since 2018

Naiara Azevedo reported that she had anxiety attacks at the beginning of Big Brother Brasil 2022. (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)

Singer Naiara Azevedo, 32, said that she had an anxiety crisis in the first week of Big Brother Brazil 2022 (Globe). The statement came during a conversation with Laís, 30, at the party that takes place this Sunday morning (23).

The artist said that she has not had an anxiety crisis since 2018, Laís replied that as a doctor, she saw that she was not well. “I realised, as a doctor I realised”.

Earlier, Naiara needed to be supported by Vinicius and Brunna Gonçalves after a crying crisis. Eliezer’s duo in Castigo do Monstro —given by Rodrigo, who is the Angel—, the artist needed to take some time lying in bed.

“It’s a very crazy thing, because I’ve always solved everything myself, so I have this feeling of self-sufficiency, I want to get rid of it, it’s bothering me, even now”, said the country singer to Brunna and Vini.

In her conversation with Laís, Naiara stated that she feels pressure because she knows that “people depend on her”. She also said that she is being truthful and fulfilling her purpose of putting her “artist side” aside. However, it hasn’t been easy.

Laís vented to the singer and said that she had a wrong first impression of her and that’s why she wanted to talk, but she waited for Naiara to recover from the anxiety crisis. The doctor even backtracked by saying that she wants to leave the “rancid” in the past. “‘We judge a lot of things that are wrong”.

