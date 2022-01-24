Naiara exposes anxiety crisis after crying a lot

Naiara Azevedo opened the game about the pressure of being in confinement at BBB22. Previously, the singer had a crisis of crying, needing to be supported.

In conversation with Laís Caldas, at the party in the early hours of this Sunday (23), she said that earlier she had suffered an anxiety crisis and thought about leaving the reality: “I wanted to run away”, she declared.

The doctor said that she had not identified with the artist, but changed her opinion of the country girl.

“I said: ‘I know she has a deep anxiety crisis’, at the time I worried, I saw that you were very bad”. “I had an anxiety attack. The last time I had something this strong was in 2018,” Naiara said.

Naiara said she thought about giving up BBB22

In addition, Naiara also told at another time that she had the desire to leave the game: “Several times I felt like running and disappearing”. “I was afraid you would do that today”, Laís shot.

“I thought, ‘How am I going to explain to people that I don’t want to anymore?’ Then I started working on my head”, Naiara continued. For the doctor, BBB22 is just a game. “It came out of that door, it’s over, everyone is a friend”, justified Laís.

Still in the conversation, the member of the Pipoca group cried when talking about the death of her father. “He left too soon”, she said, being comforted by Naiara at BBB22.