Netizens create theory about Tiago Abravanel on “BBB 22”: “Silvio Santos Plan”

Tiago Abravanel is the grandson of Silvio Santos (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Tiago Abravanel is a fan of “BBB”, but seems to have forgotten what the public likes to see in the most watched house in Brazil. The artist has been something of a “psychologist” for his confinement colleagues, always with sweet and soothing advice. In the early hours of Monday (24), after Naiara Azevedo threatening to give up the reality, he crossed all limits and proposed to the participants a game “peace and love” with the possibility of boycotting even the long-awaited game of discord!

Tiago’s speech reverberated on social media. As well? Does he want to end the entertainment of the Brazilian family? That’s when a theory came up: Silvio Santos, the participant’s grandfather, may have guided the artist to make the competition’s program a real fiasco. Some say that the owner of SBT has already made a pix with the value of the prize for his grandson…

Jokes aside, Tiago Abravanel spoke about a “BBB of love” after feeling that Naiara Azevedo needs help to stay in the house. The singer reported suffering anxiety attacks and considered leaving the reality show. The artist then suggested waiting until Tuesday (25) for her to be eliminated by the public. In this way, Naiara would not affect her contract with Globo and would not harm her colleagues who are on the same wall.

Naiara’s behavior divided opinions on the internet. To Yahoo, psychologist Maria Rafart argues that she is afraid of rejection and wants to avoid that feeling. “It’s as if she said: ‘I left because I wanted to’. In everyday life, many people give up before trying for fear of the reaction of others. Maybe Naiara will do the same”, he says.