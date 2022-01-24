New function arrives on WhatsApp that will be the end of excuses for those who delay responding

Long awaited by users, a new function arrives on WhatsApp that will be the end of the excuses for those who delay responding.

Which? The possibility to start listening to received audio messages while browsing other applications on the cell phone.

It will work like this: when you enter a conversation and release playback, you can exit the application without the audio being interrupted.

The news was released by WABetaInfo, specialized in anticipating the news of the messenger. According to the website, testing has already begun.

Before the feature, those who tried to leave the conversation listening to some audio had the reproduction of the message cut off by WhatsApp.

Now, you will be able to go through all the tabs of the phone without losing the audio. The end of apologies for those who delay responding!

According to WABetaInfo, this tool is currently available for testers of WhatsApp Beta on iOS and WhatsApp Business Beta for Android.

how to activate

In practice, to activate the function, you will need to access the application and click on “More Options” (those three dots in the upper corner of the platform).

Then, you need to select the “Connected Devices” tab and then the “Multiple Devices (Beta)” option. When entering the trial version, the feature must be released.

To check, just open some audio and exit the messenger. However, it is worth remembering that, as the function is in the development phase, it is subject to reproduction problems.

