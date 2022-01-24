New Jeep Renegade 2022 will be released on the 10th

Jeep begins distributing the 2022 Renegade to dealerships. SUV will be launched on the 10th. Version S 1.3 T270 4×4 will be featured in test drives

Officially, Jeep has not set a release date for the 2022 Renegade. But dealers have already been informed that for customers, the SUV with a renewed look and new engine will be presented on February 10th. Sales start next. Version S 1.3 T270 AT9 4×4 will be an important highlight in test drive units.

The stock of the 2021/2021 line equipped with 1.8 E.torQ and 2.0 Turbo diesel engines is already sold out on the network.

Motor

The 1.3 T270 engine of the new Jeep Renegade 2022 (restyled) has a power of 180 hp with gasoline and 185 hp with ethanol and torque of 27.5 kgfm no matter which fuel.

Official data from the manufacturer indicate that the maximum speed with gasoline is 200 km/h and with ethanol it is 202 km/l. With gasoline, the SUV reaches 100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and with ethanol the mark is 9.7 km/l.

The 2021 Jeep Renegade had the STD entry version with a price below R$ 100 thousand. But the renewed line will not have the STD version and will start with the Sport. Still appearing in the configurator of the brand with 1.8 E.torQ engine, the Sport version has a suggested price of R$ 109,990.00.

The Sport, Longitude and Limited versions will have the 1.3 T270 engine, AT6 gearbox and 4×2 traction. The S and Trailhawk versions will have the same T270 engine, but the gearbox is the nine-speed ZF with 4×4 traction.

safer

Without revealing too many details of standard items, Stellantis announced a good security boost. All versions of the new 2022 Jeep Renegade will have six airbags, Lane Departure Alert, Emergency Braking and Collision Alert. Jeep also said that more expensive versions will have even more news regarding security.

