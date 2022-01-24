new operators appear on the networks

On the 19th, Activision announced the postponement of the second season of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone, given the problems with bugs and persistent instability in the game – which the publisher has already promised to improve. After the delay, the first information about the new season is emerging on the networks and reveals three new operators: Anna, Gustavo and Thomas.

Who published the images of the new characters was the leaker “Jules Leak“, on Twitter — but without much detail. Already “Zesty“Another insider also said that there is a likelihood that a smaller map will arrive in season two, but the post with that information had the photos deleted due to copyright.

Season 2 leak with operators coming to Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone.

The new season of Warzone and Vanguard has been postponed to the day February 14th. The extra time was needed for Raven Software to be able to implement improvements, “including gameplay improvements, game balance, and bug and instabilities fixes” aimed at ensuring an overall level of “quality and improving player experience.”

